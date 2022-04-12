'Little People, Big World': Isabel Roloff Owns up to Major Mistake

✖

Former Little People, Big World star Isabel Roloff apologized to fans for using filters often on Instagram. A recent discussion with her husband, Jacob Roloff, inspired her to talk about filters in two recent Instagram Story posts. When she had trouble finding a good filter to use for a social media post, Jacob suggested this was another reason why people should not use them. Isabel told him, "Some people are born beautiful," but she quickly realized she shouldn't put herself down.

"Earlier I was trying to record for a partnership, and I was frustrated because filters lower the quality of the footage," Isabel, 26, wrote in her Instagram Story Monday, reports The Sun. Jacob, 25, told her this was "another reason" she should not use them. "Well, some people are born beautiful," Isabel replied.

The moment she made that comment, Isabel "realized how truly sad that sounded coming out of my mouth." After some reflection, "I can realize that yes, I am beautiful," she wrote. "I don't need a filter. Even if it's hard to be happy with how I look sometimes, I should be more mindful of the way I talk about myself, especially now that I am a mother but always because our words have power."

Isabel then posted a selfie without any filters. She vowed to stop using filters so often. "We are taught from a young age to be displeased and to constantly compare ourselves and want to change things," she wrote, adding that the "era of using filters" too much just adds to this. She then apologized for using filters so often and will "try to be better about it."

Isabel often writes to fans about embracing her body and body positivity. In March, three months after her and Jacob's son Mateo was born, she shared unedited photos of her stomach. "This is me three months postpartum," Isabel wrote on March 17, reports Us Weekly. "Documenting it for myself mostly but to normalize that I still have a little bump, and it's totally OK. I had really bad ab separation. My baby was nine freaking pounds."

LPBW will return on TLC for Season 23 on May 17 at 9 p.m. ET, without Jacob and Isabel. Jacob's mother, Amy Roloff, recently told Entertainment Tonight she and her husband, Chris Marek, signed on for two more seasons. "For me, it's kind of fun to have that video catalog of our journey, our lives," Marek said in November.