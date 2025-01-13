Jacob Roloff’s wife, Isabel Roloff, is on the mend following a recent health scare. The Little People, Big World alum was rushed into emergency surgery last month to have her gallbladder removed after having suffered from “chronic gallbladder pain for at least four years.”

Isabel documented her health scare with fans on social media, first revealing her health crisis in a series of Dec. 16 Instagram posts, joking in one, “when you go to the ER with pain meds and leave without a gallbladder.” The ordeal began hours earlier, when she first revealed in another post that she was headed to the emergency room for “pain meds” after she first stopped at urgent care when she began experiencing abdominal pain, Us Weekly reported. Isabel was whisked into emergency surgery after doctors informed her that her gallbladder had grown to “the size of a golf ball,” was “going to burst,” and was full of “hundreds of stones.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

After having lived living with “chronic gallbladder pain for at least four years” after a 2020 unspecified diagnosis, Isabel said in a post-surgery post that she “actually woke up crying from such instant relief after the surgery.” The mom of one was thankfully able to to return home later that same day, the former TLC star sharing a photo of herself in a wheelchair with a “Feel better soon” balloon. In later updates, she gave a special shoutout to her husband and his continued support amid her painful recovery.

“This guy has been a really good ‘nurse’ taking good care of me,” she wrote, adding in another post that her husband is “bringing me more chocolate pudding and a smoothie.”

Along with still experiencing some lingering pain and a possible infected incision, Isabel said her recovery was especially difficult as it left her feeling “guilty” that she couldn’t play with her 3-year-old son, Mateo. In one post, she noted, “I’m sure it’s so confusing to him that I can’t do what I normally can with him right now.” She told her followers that her son “keeps saying how much he missed me. Currently laying in bed watching The Grinch together. I think he’s adjusting because I’m a stay at home mom so we’re normally together 24/7. So right now he just wants to be close to me which I love all the cuddles.”

After dating for five years, Isabel and Jacob married in September 2019. They went on to welcome their first and only child together, son Mateo, in 2021.