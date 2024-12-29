Andi Dorfman was fresh out of the hospital after welcoming a baby girl earlier in the week. However, she ended up returning to the medical facility just days later. Dorfman, a former contestant on The Bachelor and lead of The Bachelorette, took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal she had to seek medical attention for intense pain in the wake of her daughter’s birth.

“After getting home, I was in a ton of pain and it was getting worse by the day,” Dorfman wrote, as transcribed by E! News. “Despite the internet saying recovery takes time, I still felt something was wrong and finally after trying every home remedy, called my doctors and they told me to come right in.

Reality TV personality Andi Dorfman attends the VIP launch party f Cupshe x JoJo Fletcher at Belles Beach House on June 10, 2022 in Venice, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

“Turns out I had one large and one small hematoma that were the cause of the pain. Within a few hours, we were at the hospital and prepped for surgery. A very straightforward procedure but still pretty terrifying having a 6 day old baby (plus loads of hormones still lurking).”

She added, “No matter how clueless you are about motherhood, you still know your body best! Listen to it! Yes, recovery is tough and everyone is different but your instincts are valid (and probably right).”

Dorfman is seemingly back home, as she shared some clips on Sunday that showed her cuddling with her newborn on a bed, as well as her husband Blaine Hart playing with the baby girl, whose name is Harper. Best wishes to Dorfman’s family; hopefully the hospital trips are behind them!

