Jeremy Roloff Debunks Rumors of Feud With Brother Jacob in New Photo

Jeremy Roloff has debunked rumors of a feud with his younger brother Jacob by sharing a new photo of the siblings in a Happy Birthday post on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the former Little People, Big World star shared the picture of himself and Jacob standing side-by-side at what looks to be a campsite of some kind.

Happy birthday little brother! Hope you have a good one running the dogs, reading, probably playing chess, and of course driving ol ruby around,” Roloff wrote in a caption on the post. “I always enjoy our convos and we look forward to having you guys over again soon for a fire. Love you brother, see you soon! Wish Jacob a happy birthday!”

At Jeremy’s urging, many of his followers did wish Jacob a “happy birthday,” with one person commenting, “Happy Birthday Jacob! I hope your day is filled with tons of love and laughter. I pray God’s favor over you!”

“Oh wow i didn’t realize it was him! He looks soo different from how he used to, and almost like a clone of Jeremy! Happy Birthday Jacob!” another user wrote.

“Happy Birthday Jacob! Loved watching you grow up! I’ll never forget the episode where you got hit by the trebuchet. Scared me to death!” someone else said.

The photo seems to put to rest rumors that the brothers have been feuding with one another, as Roloff directly states that they have been spending time with one another.

As The Hollywood Gossip reports, the feud rumors seem to stem from the fact that Jacob unfollowed Roloff and his wife Audrey on social media. The outlet also notes that while Jacob’s perceived feud with his brother is more recent, he and Audry are alleged to have had a long-time feud.

The cause is reportedly due to their religious differences, being that Audrey is very outspoken about her Christian faith, and Jacob is said to be not religious at all.

At this time, none of the Roloffs appear to have publicly commented on the feud rumors.

Though, in 2016, Jacob was quoted as saying of his reality TV family, “The family that is filmed is not my family. They are the Roloff Characters and I have scarcely anything in common with them, nor do I want to be a character myself.”

He also announced at the time that he was quitting the show.