Rod Stewart Calls out ‘Tubby, Bald-Headed, Ill-Mannered Bully’ Celebrity

Rod Stewart is coming for MasterChef UK star Gregg Wallace — and he’s doing it all for love. After Wallace stepped away from the cooking show after he was accused of sexual misconduct, Stewart had something to get off his chest.

He reacted to the news on social media, accusing Wallace of “humiliating” his wife, Penny Lancaster, when she was a contestant on Celebrity MasterChef in 2021.

“So Greg (sic) Wallace gets fired from Master Chef. Good riddance Wallace… You humiliated my wife when she was on the show, but you had that bit cut out didn’t you?” Stewart wrote. “You’re a tubby, bald-headed, ill-mannered bully. Karma got ya. Sir Rod Stewart.”

Wallace is best known for co-hosting BBC’s MasterChef and its various spinoffs, including Celebrity MasterChef, and he’s been a fixture on British television for years. On Thursday, news broke that his production company, Banijay UK, had launched an investigation against him over allegations of inappropriate sexual comments in the workplace. That includes an accusation from longtime British TV host Kirsty Wark, who claimed Wallace told “sexualized joes” when she appeared on the show in 2011.

In a video shared by BBC News, Wark said that there were “two occasions in particular where he used sexualized language in front of anuber of people, and it wasn’t as if anyone engaged with this.” She said “it was completely one-way traffic, but It think people were uncomfortable, and [it was] something I didn’t really expect to happen.”

Wark isn’t the only person to make claims against Wallace; at least 13 others have reported alleged instances of his inappropriate behavior on set. The allegations range from him talking openly about his sex life, taking his top off in front of a female coworker, and telling a junior female colleague he wasn’t wearing underwear under his jeans.

Wallace has stepped away from MasterChef in the aftermath, though Deadline reports that the show will continue despite his absence. In a letter to BBC News, Wallace’s lawyers denied he engaged in behavior of a “sexually harassing nature.” His spokesperson declined to comment further. In an Instagram video he shared Thursday night, Wallace said, “I would like to thank all the people getting in touch, reaching out and showing their support.”