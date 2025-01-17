Isabel Roloff is learning to celebrate and love her body, despite the “crazy” beauty standards she has been “trying to uphold” her entire life. In a Jan. 8 Instagram post, the Little People, Big World alum said she is attempting to make “peace with my body” as she got candid about her struggles with body dysmorphia.

“Making peace with my body after motherhood was hard but it’s even more interesting to do after emergency abdominal surgery,” Roloff, who has been married to Jacob Roloff since 2019, wrote.

The former TLC star and her husband welcomed their first and only child together, 3-year-old son Mateo, in 2021, and Roloff recently revealed that she underwent emergency gallbladder removal surgery after suffering from “chronic gallbladder pain for at least four years.”

Although Roloff said she is “finally recovered and feeling so much better in my body,” she said “chronic pain changes you in a way where feeling comfortable in your body just isn’t possible.” Now that she is free of the pain she suffered from for years, the mom-of-one described it as “like a complete relearning. And now I have to allow myself to accept it as it is right now, while working towards my personal goals.”

“As soon as I am cleared to run, I have a running goal I’m eager to start and I am also looking forward to finding so much more confidence in myself and my body,” she continued. “Childbirth didn’t ruin it and either did surgery. Body dysmorphia and complicated image issues have not allowed me to strip away the crazy standards of beauty I’ve been trying to uphold my entire life. Now I just want to experience the world without all of that baggage attached to it.”

Roloff ended the post with a message celebrating her body, writing, “My body that has carried me so much, grown a human being from scratch, and gotten me through my hardest days. She’s been through a lot but it’s only up from here. I’m excited to be where I am.”

The Little People, Big World star was met with plenty of support, with one person, who said they were “going through the same thing,” telling Roloff that they were “feeling so motivated by your journey!” Somebody else commented that Roloff was “very strong inside and out.”