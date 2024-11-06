Why Reba McEntire’s National Redhead Day Post Was Slammed

Reba McEntire’s simple post on X is getting quite a lot of backlash. The Happy’s Place star shared some pictures on the social media network on Nov. 5 in honor of National Redhead Day, telling followers she loves “being a redhead” whether she has long or short hair. However, many took to the comments to drag the country superstar for sharing it during the presidential election, which also fell on Nov. 5.

Via TMZ, McEntire got loads of comments slamming her for the National Redhead Day post, with user KendalShell telling her to “Read the room.” Buraa_waqt, meanwhile, told her, “Reba, you know what we’re not going to do today? We’re not going to talk about your hairstyle….” Many people were already on edge as Americans chose between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, and despite McEntire thinking it was a good idea to post it, maybe as a way to get people’s mind off the make-or-break election, it turned out to be the complete opposite.

As of now, the post is still up on X, but all of the quotes on it are from yesterday. It is also still the latest post on her page, after tweeting about the final night of the Battle rounds of The Voice. The long-running singing competition was off on Tuesday because of coverage of the election but will return on Monday to kick off the brutal Knockouts. With the four teams dwindling down, sending members home, and stealing members from other teams, there is going to be a lot to look forward to, especially once the show goes live.

McEntire has yet to say anything about the post, and it’s unknown if she ever will, especially now that the election is over. She shared the same post on Instagram, which is also still up and received a lot of backlash. However, there were some comments showing love, which was a lot more than on X. Either way, McEntire is bound to post something else on her social media pages very soon, and it’s hard to tell if she will address the National Redhead post or ignore it, but it might all depend on how people are still responding to it the next time she makes her social media return.