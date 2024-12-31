‘DWTS’ Alum Cheryl Burke Reveals ‘Bittersweet’ Career Change

Cheryl Burke is saying a “bittersweet” farewell to her podcast! The former Dancing With the Stars pro, 40, announced on Monday, Dec. 30 that she would be pausing her podcast Sex, Lies and Spray Tans after almost two years and 200 episodes.

“After an incredible journey, I’ve made the bittersweet decision to say farewell — for now — to this podcast,” Burke wrote on Instagram. “This chapter has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life, filled with growth, meaningful conversations, and powerful connections.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The professional dancer, who stepped back from Dancing With the Stars in 2022 after 17 years on the show, used her podcast to share her behind-the-scenes stories and comment on new episodes of the ABC dance competition while also interviewing former contestants and pros.

“You, my loyal listeners, have been my rock and my backbone, especially during moments of controversy,” Burke shared. “The only reason I kept going with my head held high was because of your unwavering support and belief in me. I cannot thank you enough for being a part of this journey and for truly understanding my intentions.”

“To anyone who may have misinterpreted this podcast or questioned my love for the show that shaped me, I encourage you to listen to the episodes,” she added. “My heart has always been in the right place, and I’ve seen so many of your comments affirming that. I will never forget where I came from, and my love for that chapter of my life will never waver. Any negative perceptions about me in the headlines could not be further from the truth. This podcast was always about truth, connection, and storytelling — not taking anything down.”

Thanking iHeartRadio, her guests and her listeners, Burke called this chapter of her life “unforgettable,” concluding that she isn’t saying “goodbye,” just “see you later.”

“My journey is just beginning, and 2025 has already been filled with new opportunities and exciting adventures which I promise to tell you about soon,” she wrote. “I hope you’ll continue to follow me, support me, and join me as I embrace what’s next. Wherever this next chapter takes me, I promise to bring the same authenticity, energy, and love to it. Thank you for being part of this journey with me—I will cherish it forever. Until next time, sending you all my love and gratitude.”

(Adam Rose/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

On the Dec. 30 episode of her podcast, titled “Goodbye for Now”, Burke hinted that there is “a slight chance” the show could return when Dancing With the Stars debuts Season 35. “But there’s also a slight chance that that won’t happen,” she hedged. “There’s so many opportunities and, new, I guess, doors opening and it’s really exciting.”

“With all the hard work that I’ve put into this podcast, I couldn’t do it any other way,” she continued. “So with this new year approaching, I kinda just had to choose which path I wanted to go down this time around and I have to see what else is out there.”