Chloë Grace Moretz Seemingly Confirms Engagement After Coming Out as Gay

Chloë Grace Moretz seems to have just confirmed those Kate Harrison engagement rumors. The Kick-Ass star, 27, rang in 2025 with a photo gallery featuring some of her recent highlights — and a shot of what appears to be her and Harrison, 34, interlocking their fingers while rocking matching diamond rings on their left hands.

“Happiest New Year so thankful for what this year has brought,” Moretz captioned the Jan. 1 post. “The people, the places, our families, our health, our love. Wishing all of you a peaceful start to this new year.”

Moretz and Harrison haven’t commented on their relationship publicly but sparked engagement speculation in April 2024 when they were photographed wearing matching diamond rings while on a trip to Disneyland — the same rings shown on the Carrie star’s Instagram. Moretz had previously been seen wearing the ring while attending a W Magazine event in March 2024, and she and Harrison were first romantically linked after being spotted kissing in Malibu in 2018.

Both Harrison and Moretz have kept their relationship out of the public eye, with the 30 Rock alum saying in a November 2022 interview, “I like to keep my private life private. I’m in a long-term relationship. And I really enjoy that.”

Chloë Grace Moretz at Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2025 as part of Paris Ready to Wear Fashion Week held at Cour Carrée du Louvre on October 1, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by River Callaway/WWD via Getty Images)

The actress had stayed away from labeling her sexuality for years until coming out as a “gay woman” in November while endorsing Kamala Harris for president. “I voted early and I voted for Kamala Harris,” Moretz wrote on Instagram at the time. “There is so much on the line this election.” Praising Harris for her support of the LGBTQ+ community, she continued, “I believe in the need for legal protections that protects the LGBTQ+ community as a gay woman. We need protections in this country and to have access to the care we need and deserve.”



Moretz did previously share that she grew up in a household that was accepting and open in regard to different sexual orientations. “In our household, it was never ‘Don’t say gay’. That was never even a reality for us,” Moretz said in her 2022 interview. “There was always an opening of sexuality, of you can be who you want to be, when you want to be it and how you want to express it. Just be safe and be honest and open and talk to me about it.” She added, “Because of that, I think that we all have an ability and understanding of ourselves that we’re able to communicate what we want and how we want it.”