‘Little People, Big World’ Family Says Goodbye to Roloff Farms ‘Icon’ in Bittersweet Moment

It’s an end of an era on Roloff Farms as the men of the Little People, Big World family demolished the massive treehouse on their land that served as a play place for all the Roloff children growing up over the years. Thursday, Jeremy Roloff took to Instagram to share a series of photos of him, brother Zach Roloff and dad Matt Roloff as they took down the farm’s “icon,” as well as snapshots from their childhood exploring the monolith.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy James Roloff (@jeremyroloff) on Aug 29, 2019 at 1:34pm PDT

“Yesterday we said goodbye to one of the icons on Roloff Farms – the treehouse,” Jeremy wrote alongside the gallery. “It’s been a treacherous couple of years for the treehouse with several large limbs falling down, wood rot, and unsafe conditions. So, we finally decided it was time.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

It was a bittersweet moment seeing the treehouse come down: “Watching the teardown was as exciting as it was sad,” he continued. “Memories flowed, but so did dreams. I spent some time flipping through old photo albums from 1995 and found these images of the treehouse after it was built. I found many others too that caused me to stop and contemplate just how amazing growing up here was.”

Fans of the TLC family were quick to celebrate the memories that will forever live in that tree.

“I’ve always said Matt has the biggest and best imagination!” one commenter wrote. “I wish every kid could experience half of what you grew up with. So awesome!”

Another added, “I bet you have so many memories in that! That’s awesome!”

Jeremy could make a legacy of his own soon enough, revealing last month he was inspired by a trip to the Young Life farm to take over his family’s legacy one day.

“It was an absolutely beautiful property and got my brain firing on all cylinders with ideas and dreams for (hopefully) Roloff farms,” he wrote. “Growing up on a farm the passion for land has never left me. [Wife Audrey Roloff] and I have been working very hard to be able to acquire one someday and visiting the Mona farm was a big encouragement in our efforts.”

Photo credit: TLC