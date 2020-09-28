'Little People, Big World' Star Matt Roloff Posts Photo of 'Bigfoot' on Family Farm

✖

Something scary is hanging out on Roloff Farms. As spooky season gets into full swing, Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff revealed that there have been a few "Bigfoot" sightings on his family's farm in Oregon. Thankfully, the alleged "sightings" are all in the name of some Halloween fun.

On Sunday, the TLC star took to Instagram to show off a grainy image of the legendary beast roaming the grounds of his farm. Roloff joked, "Oh no... just what we don't need... Bigfoot is hanging out in the Little People's Big Forest." He warned his followers and any potential Roloff Farms visitors that this had been the "2nd sighting this month," adding, "stay away from [Roloff Farms] until further notice!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roloff Farms (@rolofffarms) on Sep 27, 2020 at 11:50am PDT

The post drew plenty of reactions, with several people joking that the Bigfoot was "Darryl" from the Progressive commercials. Another person joked that they had "already called the mountain monsters to solve the case." Roloff, meanwhile, jumped into the comments section to remind any would-be visitors tickets are still on sale to visit the farm this October, "but reservations are filling up fast."

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the typical Roloff Farms fall festivities have been forced to undergo a few changes. While both the Adventure Zone play area and all group Wagon Tours are closed, the family farm hasn't "closed the fun," the official Roloff Farms website reads. Due to the pandemic, and in an effort to ensure the health and safety of visitors, the farm has"“implemented a reservation ticketing system" to allow for no touch admission and to help manage the number and flow of people moving through the farm at a time.

While a number of things are closed, the farm has opened a brand new Scenic Trail Walk. The quarter-mile self-guided trail allows visitors to "experience areas of Roloff Farms that were never previously available or only from a distance," though walkers are warned to "be prepared for a few Roloff surprises." Of course, pumpkin picking is still occurring. Roloff Farms is also offering a 30-minute tour of the property guided by one of the Roloff family members. In accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all visitors are required to wear a mask.