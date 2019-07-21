‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Chides Fan Claiming He Started Dating Caryn Chandler While Married

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff is now dealing with trolls accusing him of cheating on ex-wife Amy Roloff with girlfriend Caryn Chandler while the Roloffs were still married. Amy claimed Roloff and Chandler were sending each other romantic messages before the divorce in her memoir A Little Me. Excerpts from the book, published in May, came to the forefront earlier this week, causing fans to re-examine Roloff’s relationship with Chandler.

On July 14, Roloff shared a photo with Chandler, taken during a trip to Glendale, Arizona to see Hugh Jackman perform. The couple were seen with smiles from ear to ear, but a troll tried to rain on their parade.

“This lady was dating Matt when he was still married to Amy and she’s there for the money,” the Instagram user wrote.

“You couldn’t be further [from] the truth,” Roloff replied, notes InTouch Weekly.

Other fans defended Roloff and said that people should mind their own business.

“People do need to mind their own [business] They are just jealous You go Matt,” one person wrote.

“Can I just say…you both look so happy,” another wrote.

“Matt you look very happy. Your face is glowing,” another fan wrote.

“Matt I feel bad that the opinionated old harpies just don’t let up on you or Amy. Thank goodness they are less than 1 percent of those who post on your page,” another fan wrote. “I admire your restraint in dealing with them!”

“Thank you — LOL. I actually call it ‘the 1 percent’ too. I use that to describe that sector of society that I really feel bad for,” Roloff replied.

In A Little Me, Amy alleged that Roloff and Chandler started communicating romantically before Roloff and Amy divorced. Before she started dating Roloff, Chandler was an employee of Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon.

“Matt was spending more and more time at the tavern he often frequented in the evenings after filming and working on the farm, and our farm manager seemed to be around more and more often as well. What, if anything, was going on?” Amy wrote.

“Then it dawned on me. Matt and our farm manager, who had been working for us a number of years by then, seemed to have more than just a working relationship or friendship,” she continued. “I saw messages, pictures, and other things that should not have been shared between people who just worked together and were still married to other people. I was devastated.”

Amy wrote that she “should have said something right away” but did not because she could not believe what she was seeing.

“I was scared and ashamed anything remotely like this could be happening,” Amy wrote. “Was Matt really interested in someone else right in front of me? Why would he even go there when we were still married?”

Roloff and Amy were married for 27 years before the divorce was finalized in April 2016. The former couple share four children, twins Jeremy and Zach, 29; Molly, 25; and Jacob, 22. Their show, Little People, Big World, has been on the air since 2006.

