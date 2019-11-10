‘Little People, Big World’: Audrey Roloff Opens up About ‘Tough Week’ Amid Pregnancy, Husband Jeremy’s Surgery Recovery

Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff has had a “tough week,” as she detailed in a new Instagram post. Roloff, who is married to Jeremy Roloff, has had her hands full more than usual. She is deep into her second pregnancy, and her husband is recovering from surgery, in addition to her everyday duties as mother-of-one. The former TLC personality detailed all these struggles in the caption of her latest Instagram gallery, which featured photos of her baby bump.

As she pointed out, the happy, perfect images don’t exactly reflect what her life has been like as of late.

“It’s been a tough week. Taking care of a husband who is recovering from surgery and can hardly get up out of bed, potty training and cleaning up lots of poop and pee, working late nights/early mornings because that’s my only time, some very emotional decisions and conversations weighing heavy on my heart, on top of being 32 weeks pregnant,” Roloff wrote. “Although I absolutely love these photos [crying emoji] this past week has looked a lot more like chasing a naked toddler around a messy house, little kid potties in our living room, helping either Jeremy or Ember go to the bathroom, scrubbing carpets and crayon-stained floors, all while wearing the same oatmeal-stained pajamas that I haven’t changed in two days eeek.”

Despite all the stress and messes to clean up, the 28-year-old internet personality, who co-wrote the book A Love Letter Life with Jeremy, is powering through and sharing her struggle so other moms with similar issues know they aren’t alone.

“Rolling all the valor and stress away on my chest, listening to Phil Wickham’s new Christmas album, and continuing to remind myself that His past faithfulness demands my present trust,” she wrote. “So if you’ve had one of those weeks where you’ve both laughed and cried hysterically… hey you’re not alone.”

Roloff’s gallery has been liked more than 127,000 times since it was uploaded on Friday.

Little People, Big World wrapped up its latest season, which did not feature Roloff and Jeremy, in June. There is no word on when the series’ 20th season might premiere or if the couple will return to the screen.

