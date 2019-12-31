‘Little People, Big World’ Alum Audrey Roloff Shows off Bare Baby Bump at 39 Weeks

Former Little People, Big World star, Audrey Roloff is gearing up for the birth of her first son in just days with husband, Jeremy Roloff and the second-time mom-to-be is now detailing the “remarkable experience” with a candid photo of herself, baring her large baby bump in a new post shared to Instagram. In a series of snapshots posted Dec. 30, Roloff couldn’t help but gush over the family’s newest addition.

“Finally snapped a few pics of the bump while baby boy is still cozy inside,” Roloff wrote alongside the tender images. “Pregnancy is really just a remarkable experience. It’s such a gift to carry our baby on the inside and I can’t wait carry him on the outside soon. I feels unreal that we are already at [39 weeks pregnant] and get to meet our little guy any day now.”

Roloff added that though it’s a happy occasion, she has some anxieties, particularly since her now 2-year-old daughter, Ember was born 11 days past her due date. “So trying to manage my expectations,” she wrote.

Roloff’s candid baby bump photos are fresh off the heels of the former TLC star revealing Ember had been taken to the emergency room for a bad fever. In video shared to their Instagram Stories in the early hours of on Dec. 18, Jeremy told his followers he had been at the hospital for more than five hours while waiting for test results.

Upon evaluation, Ember was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus, a common and very contagious virus that infects the respiratory tract of most children ahead of their second birthday. But with the toddler now on the mend in time for Christmas, Roloff took to Instagram once again to share how she’s been doing, admitting that their little one is now “finally on the up and up.”

According to WebMD, RSV is a virus that infects the respiratory tract in most children before the age of 2. For most babies and young children, the infection causes nothing more than a cold. However for a small percentage, infection with RSV can lead to serious, sometimes life-threatening problems such as pneumonia or bronchiolitis, an inflammation of the small airways of the lungs.

Photo credit: Getty Images / Tibrina Hobson