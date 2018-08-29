‘Little People, Big World’ Alums Audrey and Jeremy Roloff Announce They’re Starting a Podcast

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff may no longer be appearing on Little People, Big World, but the couple has a brand new way for fans to follow their lives — a podcast.

On Monday, Audrey shared a photo of the couple goofing off on what appears to be a tropical road from their recent vacation, captioning it, “Did you hear the news?! We are starting a podcast!!!”

She continued, “This has been a longgggg time coming and we are so pumped to start having some raw, unfiltered, down to earth conversations about relationships, friendships, family, entrepreneurship, running a business with your spouse, social media, fitness, marriage, faith, goal setting, hot topic issues, being new parents, our most embarrassing moments from the week and behind the scene of life with us and some of our favorite people!”

Audrey then asked fans to weigh in on the topics listeners wanted them to discuss, as well as potential guests who could appear on the show.

The couple didn’t share any other details of their podcast, such as its name or premiere date, but fans were nonetheless over the moon to be getting more of their favorite TLC couple.

“Yesssss!!! I think just talking about what you guys talk about on Instagram would be so awesome!” one fan wrote.

Another commented, “This is awesome!! I would love to hear about anything marriage wise, and your journey through parenthood!! You guys are an amazing inspiration, keep up the good work.”

The couple recently finished their first book together, A Love Letter Life, which is available for pre-order and will debut April 2.

“The book is essentially our love story. We are spilling never before told tales from our dating journey, and all the ups and downs and ins and outs of our love story,” Audrey explained on Instagram in March. “The pages are filling up with our failures and successes, what we learned from dating and long distance, and how we prepared more for our marriage than our wedding.”

Audrey added how she was excited to share her experiences with fans.

“We can’t wait to share what we’ve learned from our own dating journey in order to equip our readers to build Godly relationships from their first date to ‘I do’ and beyond.”

The couple definitely has more time now that they’ve decided to no longer film with the Roloff family’s reality series.

Jeremy made the announcement in July, sharing on Instagram, “After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come,” Jeremy wrote. “A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun. [pray emoji] We will still be supporting the family as they carry the #LPBW torch onward. This is a decision concerning Audrey and me specifically – the show must go on!”

We can’t wait to hear more from the Little People, Big World couple!

Photo credit: Instagram/Audrey Roloff