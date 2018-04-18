Amy Roloff Says ‘Nothing Is Written in Stone’ in Relationship With Chris Marek

Amy Roloff’s relationship with boyfriend Chris Marek means “the world” to her, but she’s still not putting all her eggs in one basket.

During Tuesday’s episode of Little People, Big World, the couple celebrated their one year anniversary — a milestone that took Roloff totally by surprise.

“I’m like, one year already? Damn we did a lot, this went by fast,” she told the camera. “We’ve just been having a good time together, simple things, big things. I really like and enjoy being with him.”

Moving on from her ex-husband Matt Roloff, with whom she finalized a divorce in 2016, wasn’t easy, Amy continued, but Marek has given her another shot at love.

“Divorce was a very traumatic chapter in my life,” she said. “I didn’t think I would ever even want to be that vulnerable with someone again. But now being with Chris, I like the fact that I’m able to open up myself to someone else.”

She’s keeping a small pat of herself guarded, however.

“My relationship with Chris means the world to me, but nothing is written in stone right now,” Amy said. “Especially because he initally said he wanted to take it one day at a time.”

Producers then cut to footage from the couple’s six-month anniversary, when Amy hinted to Marek that they would be together in another six months and he told her he likes to take things “a day at a time.”

“That definitely plays heavy on my mind, on my heart,” Amy said of the moment. “Where is this going? Where do I wanna go? Where does he wanna go? Where are we going together? I definitely think that is something we need to figure out.”

In the meantime, the couple is looking to have some fun, and decided to celebrate their one-year anniversary by going skydiving together. Even that act made Amy feel positive about her relationship with Marek, she said.

“I think the biggest difference in this relationship versus my marriage is that Chris brings out the adventurous side of me that has been on hold for many years,” she said.

