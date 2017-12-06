‘The Little Couple’ Star Shares Sweet Photo of Youngest in Disney Costume

It may be closer to Christmas than Halloween, but The Little Couple family’s daughter Zoey is proving costumes are en vogue 365 days a year.

Me and my girl! #littlecouple A post shared by Jennifer Arnold (@jenarnoldmd) on Dec 4, 2017 at 6:00pm PST

Dr. Jen Arnold, who stars in the TLC show with husband Bill Klein, posted a photo of her cheesing for the camera with 6-year-old daughter Zoey dressed in a Minnie Mouse costume on Monday.

“Me and my girl!” she captioned the black and white shot simply.

The family has been sharing some super cute insights into their lives leading into the holiday season.

Right after Thanksgiving, Arnold opened up about the downsides of decorating for Christmas early with Zoey and 7-year-old brother Will in the house.

“After decorating the tree last night, Zoey woke up and asked if Santa came…” Arnold captioned a picture of the 6-year-old examining the family tree. “LOL Only 30 more days till Christmas.”

Fans of the TLC show will remember that Will and Zoey were in desperate want of another puppy this holiday, making their parents a little crazy at a dog rescue event at Klein’s pet shop Rocky & Maggie.

Egged on by their grandparents, the two children quickly grew attached to dogs named Vader and PJ, only to have to say goodbye at the end of the day.

Zoey’s speech to her favorite dog melted fans’ hearts.

“I know PJ, I know you love me, but sometimes my dad says I can’t keep you,” she told the dog. “But I love you with all my…all my heart.”

The Little Couple airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram/@jenarnoldmd