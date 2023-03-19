Lisa Vanderpump Suffers Major Business Setback

Lisa Vanderpump is facing some serious issues with one of her restaurants, Pump. Us Weekly reported that Pump temporarily lost its liquor license. This led some to speculate that the Vanderpump Rules star would be shutting the restaurant down. However, she later took to Twitter to clarify the situation.

Pump reportedly had its general eating license and events permits suspended on March 8, based on a report from the Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC). They weren't set to expire until sometime in April. As a result, Pump was forced to close on Saturday, March 11 with a sign placed on its front door which read that they were "closed due to rain issues." Soon enough, there was speculation that Pump was going to close down.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Pump's landlord was looking for a new tenant (as Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, do not own the location). Broker Leslie Haro with City Street Commercial told ET, "The business is being sold, but not the real estate and they're looking for a long-term tenant." Vanderpump also released a statement to the publication and opened up about Pump's future.

"We've been in the Pump location for 10 years, have a great relationship with the landlord, and are currently discussing resigning our lease over the next few months, but haven't made a decision and will be open tonight, and come by and have a Pumptini," she said. "We're also currently expanding our empire and will be opening two more restaurants with Caesars Palace." Vanderpump even addressed this matter on Twitter, telling her fans on Wednesday that Pump "will be open as normal."

Of course, this news comes amid the "Scandoval" that has turned Vanderpump Rules upside down. On March 3, it was reported that Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval's relationship came to an end after almost ten years after she found out that he was cheated on her with their mutual friend and co-star, Raquel Leviss. Even though Season 10, which is currently airing, wrapped production, Bravo subsequently decided to continue filming to catch all of the fallout from this scandal.

While on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Vanderpump, who went into business with Sandoval for one of her other restaurants, TomTom, shared her take on the "Scandoval." The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum said that she "didn't see it coming, nobody saw it coming." She added that she was "gobsmacked" and "flabbergasted" by the news.