Lisa Vanderpump’s Beloved Pink Dog Suddenly Passed Away

Lisa Vanderpump is mourning the loss of one of her most beloved dogs.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member announced on Tuesday that her 5-year-old Pomeranian, Pink Dog, suddenly passed away. The pooch was known for its light pink fur.

“Rest in peace Pink Dog, we are devastated to see you go so suddenly,” she wrote on Instagram. “You were such a happy pink dog and we will miss you dreadfully, we love you.”

On Twitter, Vanderpump revealed that her husband Ken Todd tried to save their dog’s life: “Pink dog died suddenly yesterday afternoon, ken gave her cpr all the way to vet but it was too late. Very very sad at this moment.”

Fans of the Bravo personality will know just how devastating this news is for Vanderpump as she always expresses her passion for animals. She owns at least five other dogs, a number of turtles and eight white swans.

“I think she knows she’s pink and she’s special,” Vanderpump once told the New York Post about Pink Dog.

In May, Vanderpump and Todd opened the Vanderpump Dogs dog rescue center in Los Angeles.

At the time, she told E! News: “Ken and I have been fighting for the kind of more humane treatment of dogs worldwide. One of pieces of the jigsaw puzzle was really to open a rescue center but we wanted to open a rescue center that wasn’t, like, depressing and I know it’s like nothing else you’ve ever seen.”