Lisa Vanderpump’s Dog Giggy Recovering After Health Scare

Lisa Vanderpump’s beloved Pomeranian Giggy is resting up after an altitude-related health scare.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality and her husband Ken Todd, were on vacation in Aspen, Colorado when the pup fell ill.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Unbeknownst to us he had a slight chest infection, which exacerbated his symptoms,” Vanderpump told Us Weekly Wednesday. “Giggy is home and doing well but I have a better understanding of how altitude can affect their health.”

“The Aspen animal hospital did an excellent job but sadly many who don’t take this seriously when affected can lose their lives,” she added. “Please take care if you take your pets out of their comfort zone.”

The Vanderpump Rules cast member posted a photo of her dog on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing that he had been released from the hospital. “Home now,” she captioned the photo of Giggy. “Thank you to all the wonderful people at Aspen Animal hospital!”

The restauranteur first mentioned her pooch was sick on Instagram on Tuesday. She captioned a photo of her on the slopes, “Wonderful time in Aspen, cut short as the gigster became unwell… Beautiful memories until then.”

Fans were quick to wish the pup, who has alopecia and must be covered at all times, a speedy recovery.

“Love you Giggy, hope you feel better soon sweetie pie!” one fan commented.

“Giggy!! Get better soon baby!!” another commented.

The Vanderpump Dogs founder has always been known for her soft spot towards all animals, even allowing several swans to make her home their home.

So when after losing two dogs, Pink and Pikachu in 2017 just nine days apart, she was heartbroken.

“To even talk about that right now — having lost two of my dogs in just a few days has been unbelievable. At this time, it’s difficult to do it,” she told Us Weekly last October.

“It was unfortunate timing to lose two of our furry children in six days. Pikachu was suffering the last few days so it gave us some solace when he passed,” added.

Photo credit: Instagram / @lisavanderpump