Lisa Vanderpump Confirms She Will Not Attend ‘RHOBH’ Reunion After PuppyGate Drama

Lisa Vanderpump has confirmed she will not be attending the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion amid rumors that this season would be her last on the series.

In a recent interview with DailyMailTV, Vanderpump said when asked if she would attend the reunion taping, “The objective of the reunion is to reunite, right? And I have no inclination to reunite with the women who’ve been harassing me for 10 months now. So in all probability, no.”

As for her future on RHOBH in general, the Vanderpump Rules star hinted that this season would likely be her last after halting filming mid-season.

“I think they’ve made it pretty impossible for me to go back frankly,” she admitted. “So … no.”

Vanderpump has found herself on the outskirts of the Housewives group, including longtime best friend Kyle Richards, over drama that began with Dorit Kemsley failing to return a puppy adopted at Vanderpump Dogs to the shelter, eventually ending up at a kill shelter. Turning into accusations about Vanderpump selling stories to Radar Online, the heat got to be too much for Vanderpump, who halted filming with the other women partway through the season.

Three months before filming began, Vanderpump lost brother Mark to suicide, she revealed earlier this season, adding to DailyMailTV she wished she had taken time off from filming while grieving the loss.

“I wasn’t as prepared for combat as I should’ve been,” she said. “It hasn’t been a good situation.”

“I think this year, with where my mental state was — and I’ve been very honest about that, I struggled a lot, you know, after my brother’s suicide,” she continued. “The first few months it was really difficult, and I was kind of searching for happiness, so, I think you know … when something really significant happens in your life, maybe it does change you, you know?”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Photo by BG010/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images