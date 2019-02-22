Lisa Rinna Slams Bravo for Treating Lisa Vanderpump Better

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna is not happy with the way Bravo is treating her co-star Lisa Vanderpump, with Rinna expressing her frustrations during Thursday’s episode of The Jenny McCarthy Show.

“I understand that everyone’s grieving process is different and our hearts have gone out to her and we feel so deepy for Lisa Vanderpump,” Rinna began.

Vanderpump’s brother, Mark, passed away of an accidental overdose in May 2018 and after his death, Vanderpump did not film the second half of RHOBH‘s ninth season.

“To not show up for work and not contact any of us for two and a half months? I’m so disappointed in that behavior. She’s got 400 employees, I can’t imagine if one of her employees did that. They’d be fired,” Rinna said. “There was no consequences.”

While Rinna acknowledged her co-star’s loss, she also alleged that if she were to behave in a similar fashion, she would be booted from the show.

“She has another show on Bravo. It’s not a fair — it’s not a fair playing field. I’m sorry, it’s not,” Rinna said, referencing the fact that Vanderpump filmed the entirety of Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules. “I think if the tables were turned and it were me — you know, my father passed away while I was filming the show … I think if it were me I would be fired.”

After receiving backlash for her comments, Rinna doubled down and defended herself in a reply to one fan.

“We tell the truth. That is what this show is about,” she tweeted on Friday. “Speak your opinion. Say how you feel.”

In a second tweet, the actress wrote, “I’m done I did press I said how I Feel. Which is my prerogative. I will continue to be engaged. Now just watch the show.”

Rinna previously addressed the situation in October 2018 when she commented on a Bravo fan account’s post about Vanderpump not attending Camille Grammer‘s wedding in Hawaii.

“I too lost my father while filming and I completely understand that everyone’s grieving process is just that their grieving process. We have all reached out to her and we are all there for her. She has chosen to not film with us. I too lost my sister to an overdose,” she wrote. “I have great empathy and I have been there. If you sign up to do a job you do it. No matter what. That’s show biz. I did it.”

