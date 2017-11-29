Lisa Rinna ‘Shook’ Over New Season of ‘RHOBH’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are coming back soon, and at least one of the cast members is setting high expectations for the season.

Lisa Rinna took to Twitter Tuesday to share with fans her thoughts about the show’s season premiere being just weeks away.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My friend just said ‘Oh, in three weeks and 15 minutes, your show’s gonna air from right now,’ ” she said in the video she tweeted. “It shook me. I’m shook. Shook.”

This season looks like it’s bringing some serious drama to Bravo.

Not only will fans get their first real look at new Housewife Teddi Jo Mellencamp, they’ll get to reunite with season regulars Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley and Rinna.

Fan favorite Camille Grammar will also be returning for the first time since season three as a regular guest.

It looks like Mellencamp will be at odds with Jayne, Kemsley and Rinna during this season. In the trailer, Jayne says, “You have to cut the head off the devil,” seemingly about the new Bravo cast member.

Also featured in the trailer are group trips to New York City, Las Vegas, Tokyo and Berlin as well as the launch of Kemsley’s new fashion line, Jayne’s new music and Rinna’s new role of momager for the budding modelling careers of Delilah Belle and Amelia Hamlin.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns on Dec. 19 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.