Lisa Rinna Met With Support of ‘RHOBH’ Fans in Wake of Mom Lois’ Death

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are rallying their support around star Lisa Rinna following the death of her mother, Lois. Lois passed away Monday morning at the age of 93 after suffering a stroke, the RHOBH star’s daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin announced on Monday in a post remembering her grandmother as “my best friend. My strength. My rock. My everything” and “the strength our family needed.” Rinna, who commented on her daughter’s post, “Heaven has a new angel,” later confirmed her mother’s passing on her own account, writing, “Lois DeAndrade Rinna June 7, 1928 – November 15, 2021 5:05am. Heaven Has a New Angel.”

Lois’ passing came just a week after Rinna shared with fans that her mother was “transitioning” after suffering a stroke. In an early November post, the Bravo star shared “very sad” news with her followers, revealing that her mother “had a stroke.” Rinna shared that she was with her mother at the time and encouraged her followers to “celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions.”

Lois was a beloved figure on RHOBH, having made frequent appearances on the show. However, she has not appeared on the program for some time, as she and her daughter were separated for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the two eventually reuniting this past June in honor of Lois’ 93rd birthday. Amid news of Lois’ passing, many RHOBH fans took to social media to pay tribute to her and also share their support for Rinna as she mourns her mother’s loss.

My sincere condolences, Lisa! Thank you for sharing a little bit of your precious mama with us.

May she rest peacefully with your dad now. 🕯

“I’m just so sorry… your mom was so lovely and an absolute delight to get to know on RHOBH,” wrote one of Rinna’s followers. “Sending you and the family my love and condolences.”

“Rest In Peace, Lois,” commented another RHOBH viewer, who remembered the 93-year-old as “the real gem among all the diamonds of [RHOBH]. I’m sending my condolences to [Lisa Rinna] and her family.”

“To you and your entire family my thoughts and prayers go ou to you all,” shared somebody else. “Thank you for sharing with the world the beauty and love that was your mother. There is a very bright star that has been added to the heavens. God bless you and yours!!”

“A fellow Oregonian gone too soon . My heart, prayers, wishes go to you and your family during this time,” tweeted one fan. “She was a treasure, a mother, a grandmother, and an aaamazing character at heart!”

“My sincere condolences,” wrote another person. “You’re mom was always a breath of fresh air & I loved her way of looking at things. May all her wonderful & beautiful memories get you through this challenging time.”

“Sending you and your family so much love! It’s never easy losing your Mom,” acknowledged somebody else. “She was so full of life!!!!! She will be missed.”

“Oh so sorry to hear about the passing of your Mother, she was such a beautiful senior, she will forever live in your heart, a ‘SPARKLY DIAMOND’ she was,” wrote another. “I enjoyed seeing her on Beverly Hills Housewives! Such a Vibrant Lady, u were so blessed to have her for so long!”