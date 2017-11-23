‘DWTS’: Lindsey Stirling Speaks out After Her Heartbreaking Second-Place Finish

After a devastating loss to Hamilton star Jordan Fisher and professional dancer Lindsay Arnold, violinist Lindsey Stirling is speaking out about her time on Dancing With the Stars.

In a tweet Thursday, Stirling thanked partner Mark Ballas for all his guidance and said she was excited for the Dancing With the Stars: Live! tour which begins next month.

This experience on #DWTS was unreal. @markballas, you were the perfect partner/ coach for me. You’re a winner in my book a million times over and I’m going to make you the coolest mirror ball. Now let’s go tour! pic.twitter.com/VgufsZ9crq — Lindsey Stirling (@LindseyStirling) November 23, 2017

“This experience on [Dancing With the Stars] was unreal,” she wrote. “[Mark Ballas], you were the perfect partner/coach for me. You’re a winner in my book a million times over and I’m going to make you the coolest mirror ball. Now let’s go tour!”

Ballas and Stirling came close to victory Tuesday, earning two perfect scores for their dances on the second half of the ABC finale.

However Fisher and Arnold earned the same scores, with judges calling the Broadway star the “most complete male celebrity” that had ever been on the show. It came down to fan voting, in which team #FishUponAStar pulled ahead of the competition.

Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz and his partner Witney Carson also competed in the finale, but came in third.

Stirling had an excellent season, even if she didn’t come away with first place. Her emotional Viennese Waltz tribute to her late father won over fans early on, and she was able to make it to the winner’s circle even after suffering a rib injury later on.