Lindsey Stirling’s ‘DWTS’ Season in Jeopardy After Injury

Lindsey Stirling’s Dancing With the Stars season may be in jeopardy after the musician suffered a rib injury during rehearsal Sunday, TMZ reports.

Stirling was reportedly hurt while rehearsing a rapid dance move and was rushed to the hospital. She suffered blunt rib injury and possible separation and is reportedly in immense pain that may force her to bow out of Monday’s show.

The violinist’s partner, Mark Ballas, accompanied her to the hospital and reportedly broke the news that if Stirling can’t dance on Monday, she’ll have to forfeit the competition.

Stirling has been a frontrunner in the competition so far, impressing the judges and Ballas with her skills. Stirling and Ballas recently earned a perfect score for their sci-fi-themed Argentine tango to “Human” by Sevadliza during the show’s movie night.

“Honestly it’s a different side of myself for me to see,” Stirling told E! News of the dance. “I was really nervous for this routine and when Mark told me this idea, I was like, ‘I’m going to be honest with you—I don’t know if I can be a good robot.’”

Still, she trusted her partner and the pair walked away with a perfect score.

“He pulled this side out of me that I didn’t know I had,” she said.

