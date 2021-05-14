Chrissy Teigen's Cooking Line at Target in Jeopardy Following Courtney Stodden Revelations

✖

Chrissy Teigen has found herself under fire for her past online behavior towards Courtney Stodden, bullying the reality star online and even DMing them and telling them to kill themselves. Teigen is also facing some major financial setbacks, as Target has dropped Teigen's Cravings cookware line following a decision made in December. TMZ reports that Teigen "launched the cookware line exclusively with Target in 2018, but late last year, they decided to end the exclusivity. Now, Chrissy's hawking her cookware through e-commerce, most notably on her own website ... and through several other retailers."

The products were removed from the site last month, so this decision was not contingent upon the backlash that Teigen has faced for her treatment of Stodden. Additionally, Teigen's Cravings cookbooks are still available on Target's website.

Stodden did an interview with The Daily Beast explaining the harassment that they had faced online from Teigen and others. "She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself," Stodden said. Teigen confirmed Stodden's story, issuing a public apology on Twitter after receiving backlash online.

"I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll," she wrote in a tweet thread. "I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!"

"I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize," Teigen continued. "I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am." However, after Teigen issued this public apology, Stodden took to Instagram to explain that they had never received a private apology from her.

"I accept her apology and forgive her. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private," Stodden wrote on Instagram. "In fact, she blocked me on Twitter. All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her 'wokeness' is a broken record."