'DWTS' Val Chmerkovskiy's Wife Jenna Johnson Chops off His Ponytail, Gives Him Buzz Cut in Quarantine Haircut Video

Val Chmerkovskiy is rocking a whole new look after trusting wife Jenna Johnson with the hair clippers! The Dancing With the Stars pro traded in his signature longer locks for a buzzed head while in quarantine amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic after Johnson chopped off his ponytail in a new Instagram video.

"I love my wife, so I let her give me a haircut," Chmerkovskiy captioned the four-minute video, which shows Johnson using electric clippers as well as scissors to give her husband his new 'do, shared Tuesday. "Let us know which videos you would like to see from us while we Quarantine! Tag someone you would trust to shave your head!!"

A post shared by Val (@valentin) on Apr 21, 2020 at 12:52pm PDT

After the transformation was complete, Johnson couldn't help but gush, telling her husband, "Babe, you look hot!" In response, Chmerkovskiy quipped, "Honey, I just hope I don’t have any bald spots that I don’t know about." It might not have been the cut he's used to, but when asked if he regretted changing things up, Chmerkovskiy responded, "No, I don’t regret anything."

The couple just celebrated their first wedding anniversary on April 13, with Chmerkovskiy sharing a sweet message to his wife alongside a photo of them eating cake in bed on the big day. "Waking up to our 1-year anniversary like… I am so grateful that it’s you that I get to call my wife, that it’s you I get to wake up next to, that it’s you I get to love for life, you I get to have and eat my cake too," Chmerkovskiy wrote. "Rhyme aside, I love you dearly, lucky to have you and hold you near me. What a privilege I’ve been given, you’re gods gift that keeps on giving."

The 34-year-old dancer added, "I love you. More than I love words that rhyme, more than music more than wine, go to the general and save some time. I love you more than humor, you inspire me to do more, to be true more, honestly I can’t imagine loving you more. But I will, celebrating you daily, you bring something powerful out of me like dairy. I will love you from now till eternity."