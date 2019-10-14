Peta Murgatroyd Wants to Get Pregnant Before ‘DWTS’ Next Season

Dancing With The Stars pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd has some extra time on her hands after being eliminated from the show early on this season, and revealed her plans for her break. She wants to get pregnant again before the show’s next season. Murgatroyd and former DWTS pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy are already parents to son Shai, 2.

“I would love to have more kids,” Murgatroyd, 33, told Us Weekly last week. “We’re talking about it now and trying to — it sounds crazy — schedule it in. The next season will probably be in fall again so, can I fit a baby in before then? Probably can, so we’ll see if it’s doable, yeah.”

Murgatroyd said she wants to have “two [kids] and then the third … later.”

The two-time Mirror Ball Trophy champion revealed that other DWTS pros have asked for her advice when it comes to starting a family while working on the show.

“A lot of them have come to me because… they liked how I scheduled [my pregnancy] and how I could get back to work,” she explained. “I think women nowadays definitely are wanting to work still and not just be a stay-at-home mom. They still want to have careers, they still want to be out there being successful.”

Murgatroyd predicted that some of her co-stars will start their own families “really soon,” adding, “They’re all kind of on the verge of, ‘Yes, let’s do it now,’ or, ‘Let’s wait another six months.’” She is even predicting a DWTS “baby boom.”

“All the girls will be gone, and it’ll just be guys on the pro show,” Murgatroyd joked, referring to the DWTS off-season pro tour.

Witney Carson, who is dancing with Kel Mitchell this season, confirmed to Us Weekly that she has sought advice from Murgatroyd since she and husband Carson McAllister are “baby hungry.”

“She’s been great to coach us through that and give us advice on, like, how she felt while being pregnant and dancing at the same time,” Carson said of Murgatroyd. “That’s a big issue for us. Can you start a family and still have a career and still dance? She’s been really good to mentor us through what we would do when we eventually have kids. She’s been awesome.”

While Carson and Mitchell remain on the show, Murgatroyd and her celebrity partner, former NBA star Lamar Odom, were eliminated last week.

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy married in 2017 and welcomed Shai the same year. Although Chmerkovskiy has retired from DWTS, his brother Val Chmerkovskiy is still on the show. This season, Val is dancing with Sailor Brinkley-Cook.

New episodes of Dancing With The Stars air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC/Eric McCandless