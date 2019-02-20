‘DWTS’ Pro Kym Herjavec Reveals Post-Partum Transformation 9 Months After Welcoming Twins

Dancing With the Stars pro Kym Johnson-Herjavec is showing off her 9-month post-baby body.

On Friday, the former Dancing With the Stars professional dancer, who welcomed twins Haven Mae Herjavec and Hudson Robert Herjavec last April, took to Instagram to flaunt her post-baby body transformation.

“#9monthchallenge,” she captioned a side-by-side photo comparing her current toned figure to nine months ago when she was still pregnant with she and husband Robert Herjavec’s first children together.

Johnson and her husband had announced that they were expecting in December of 2017, sharing a sonogram picture of their unborn child flashing a thumbs up on Johnson’s Instagram account. The couple welcomed their twins just a few months later on April 23, 2018, with Johnson announcing the births on Instagram alongside a black-and-white photo showing Herjavec cradling both babies.

“I never thought my heart could feel so full. We’re so in love with our little angels. Born at 7.44am and 7.45am 4/23/18,” she wrote.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in June, just two months after welcoming her son and daughter, Johnson had opened up about her efforts to slowly begin focusing on fitness again.

“For the first six weeks, I didn’t do anything but be with the babies,” she explained. “I did lose quite a bit of weight that first six weeks just from sheer exhaustion and taking care of two twins. So, that just happened naturally. I was also wearing some support garments and things like that that they gave me at the hospital, and I think that helped with my stomach muscles.”

“It was just eating well and staying hydrated and the sheer exhaustion of looking after babies in that first six weeks,” she added.

Johnson went on to explain that she eventually began incorporating Pilates into her routine, stating that she “just eased myself [back] into it, because you have to really start all over again, and I love that.”

“I’m starting to feel like I’ve got abs; I’m starting to feel my abs again. And then I’ve just been doing a little bit of cardio,” she continued. “I want to start teaching again, so I’ve been back at my studio, just doing my dance fitness classes. A little bit of dance cardio, nothing too crazy… and some Pilates to engage that core again.”

The pro dancer began revealing her post-baby transformation on Instagram just months after giving birth, first sharing a photo of herself clad in a black bikini holding Haven Mae and Hudson Robert in August.

Photo credit: Getty Images