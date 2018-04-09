‘Bachelor Winter Games’ Alum Lesley Murphy Breaks Silence Following Split From Dean Unglert

Lesley Murphy finally broke her silence after she reportedly broke up with fellow The Bachelor Winter Games alum Dean Unglert.

On Sunday, Murphy posted a photo of herself inside a cozy room in Vermont as she watched snow fall. In her caption, she wrote that she didn’t think she could go back to focusing on her vacation without issuing a statement about the break up, and thanked her fans for their support. She went on to explain why she decided to return to the Bachelor fold after five years away.

“I spent 5 years away from Bachelor Nation as I lived abroad and traveled for work. I came back to Winter Games because I’ve seen this franchise work miracles before,” Murphy wrote. “Through The Bachelor and my journey around the world, I have made deep connections, true meaningful intimate relationships with many walks of life.”

“I know it’s imperative to find someone who chooses us and acknowledges our many layers, who can be open and vulnerable, and most importantly, who is ready. To meet someone and be met. To be chosen and to choose. To love and to be loved. This is everything. All we need is that same energy reciprocated, and despite how open and loving you attempt to be, people can only meet you as deeply as they’ve met themselves. Don’t be afraid to be the one that loved the most and give everything you had, because you’ve got to find people who love like you do and who are ready,” she continued.

“Out with the old, in with the true. It was a long winter, and I’m excited for a new season,” she concluded. “Let the spring cleaning commence. I’m ready.”

Murphy and Unglert’s break-up was reported on Friday. A source told E! News it was “very recent,” but Murphy’s frequent traveling as a travel blogger made their relationship difficult to maintain.

“They are both going to continue to be friendly and are on good terms, but their romantic relationship has ended,” the source said.

Unglert already broke his silence on Saturday, posting a cryptic message about love. It did not specifically mention the split.

“As I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned that although everyone DESERVES love, it’s not something we’re entitled to,” Unglert wrote. “Love takes work. Love is compromise. Love is earned. I still have a lot of work to do on myself, a lot to prove to myself, before I’m ready for something like that.”

Murphy previously appeared on Sean Lowe’s season of The Bachelor in 2013, but became a fan favorite after she had a preventative double mastectomy because she had the BRCA 2 gene mutation, which increases the risk of having breast cancer.

Unglert first joined the Bachelor franchise during Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette, then appeared on Bachelor in Paradise last year before Winter Games.

Photo credit: Instagram / @Lesley Murphy