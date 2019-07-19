See Leland Chapman’s First ‘Family’ Photo Since Being Hospitalized

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane “Dog” Chapman’s son Leland recently posted his first “family” photo since being hospitalized. Earlier this month, Leland has to seek medical treatment after tearing his ACL while on a manhunt with his father’s bounty hunting team. The crew has tracked down a wanted fugitive and when they made their move to subdue and apprehend him, a fight ensued. This is when Leland was injured and had to be taken to the hospital.

In the new photo he recently shared, Leland can be seen posing with his “family.”

The new photo also comes just shy of one week since the public memorial service for Leland’s stepmother, Beth was held in the family’s home state of Colorado.

Leland issued a statement to his fans and follower after the service, writing, “I still can’t believe she’s gone. She would have been thrilled to see this. Family, friends, fans all coming together to honor her legacy.”

“I want to say thank you to everyone for your well wishes and prayers for my family. I want to say thank you to everyone who helped put on and put together her beautiful memorial,” the continued. “I also want to thank my family for coming together and helping my dad and each other through this time. I know she’s proud, so thank you again from the bottom of my heart.”

Beth passed away in June, after a long battle with throat cancer. She had previously spoken out about her choice not to undergo any chemotherapy, telling the attendees at a speaking event earlier this year, “Chemotherapy is not my bag people. That is not for me. For me, this is the ultimate test of faith. This is my ultimate lesson. And it’ll either be taught to you or to me.”

“I don’t go to God and go….why did I get cancer? He will roll his eyes at me, because I know why — because it’s the ultimate test of faith. It’s the evidence of things hoped for and it’s the substance of things not known,” she also said.

Beth was only 51 years old at the time of her death. She had been working on a new reality TV series with her stepson and husband, titled Dog’s Most Wanted, which will still go on in her memory. The series is likely to debut in 2020.