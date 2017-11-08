Leah Remini Speaks out About Law Enforcement and Scientology

Leah Remini has been digging into the negative aspects of the Church of Scientology in her A&E documentary series, and now she wants authorities to take action.

After the latest episode of Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, Remini was pelted with questions about why law enforcement hasn’t taken action yet. She explained why acts alleged in the latest episode haven’t even been investigated despite decades of abuse and corruption.

Seas Organization

Tuesday night’s episode, titled “The Greatest Good” explored the Seas Organization, a group that manages service project and other aspects in the Church of Scientology.

There, numerous allegations levied against the organization, including racism, abuse and abandonment. These actions all happen as the church does activities supposedly for the good of the planet.

Many viewers were shocked by the allegations and alarmed that nothing had been done about the organization or its members, specifically when it came to their handling of children.

Remini took to Twitter to address these questions, acknowledging that these practices are against the law and how she believes child protective services should be called. She was then asked why Scientologists are “Above the law” when it comes to these child abuse cases.

“Who is reporting this?” Remini asked. “Scientology? No. The parents who let it happen? No.”

She was then asked why the FBI hadn’t looked into the allegations against the religion.

She said threw some shade at the agency and said that’s a “great question for the FBI.”

Previous Comments

This isn’t the first time the Kevin Can Wait actress has commented on law enforcement’s lack of action on Scientology crimes.

Because of the religious freedoms the church has, it’s hard for authorities to investigate the allegations. Remini has hoped her documentary series leads to some sort of investigation. She even has an idea of what they’d need to do.

“I’m talking about the FBI, the police, the Department of Justice, the IRS,” she previously told The Hollywood Reporter. “If the FBI ever wanted to get anywhere, all they would need to do is do a raid. Everybody who’s ever gone to Scientology has folders, and anything you’ve ever said is contained in those folders.”

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on A&E.