Leah Remini Puts Scientologist Troll on Blast, Twitter Loves It

Leah Remini always live tweets her A&E documentary series Scientology and the Aftermath. During the latest episode, she noticed a Scientologist bashing the show’s interview subjects and made sure he knew she wouldn’t let that happen.

A Scientologist named David, who has apparently harassed Remini in the past, shared several screenshots of the show and claimed the subjects were on drugs. He had no evidence to support this and was only making judgements based on their physical appearance.

Remini saw what he was doing and immediately squashed the troll.

“Meet a ‘compassionate’ Scientologist attacking our brave Tara,” Remini wrote. “David, Tara was abused, by Scientology practices.”

Meet a “compassionate” scientologist attacking our brave Tara. David, Tara was abused. By Scientology practices https://t.co/6U0EkHvhMq — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) October 11, 2017

Remini’s supporters soon jumped in to not only defend Remini but also speak up for the ridiculed woman, Tara. Tara was interviewed in the latest episode about her experience of being sent to a ranch camp for Scientology children when she was an adolescent.

“I wanna hug this Tara, tell her that she’s beautiful, none of it was her fault, and she deserves a beautiful life,” one fan wrote.

Another wrote, “Always their practice to attack. Never a conversation, only attack.”

See some fan reactions below.

My girl’s name is Tara. I wanna hug this Tara, tell her that she’s beautiful, none of it was her fault, and she deserves a beautiful life. — krissymac03 (@krissymac03) October 11, 2017

Always their practice to attack. Never a conversation, only attack. It’s so clear that Scientology is a cult and its members blind victims. — Colleen Dougherty (@ColleenDoughrty) October 11, 2017

Apparently, David doesn’t realize he’s proving your show’s point. This person may do drugs, likely spurred by the inadequacy of Scientology. — Edward Browden (@edwardbrowden) October 11, 2017

His bio says he creates new accounts just to harass Leah?! Now that is bizarre. pic.twitter.com/jGawrZiZ7l — Siren 💋 (@blonderampage) October 11, 2017

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on A&E.