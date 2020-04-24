Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Has Words for Mom After 'F–king up' Their Trip on 'Mama June: Family Crisis'

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon and Alana Thompson are fed up with Mama June Shannon's antics with boyfriend Geno Doak. After Doak was caught over the summer stumbling on camera after crashing a car into the home he shared with June, Pumpkin slammed her estranged mom for managing to ruin the family vacation from "3,000 miles away," in a preview of Friday's Mama June: Family Crisis published by InTouch Weekly. (Watch the full clip here)

"This trip was supposed to be a relaxation trip away from all the drama with mama. But now, on the last day, mama still manages to f— it up," Pumpkin tells husband Josh, for whom the video was further proof that the family needs to stay away from the pair. "That video of Geno crashing the Suburban into the house is pretty much a clear picture why I don't want Alana and Ella around them," he tells the camera. "I mean think about it, if Alana was sitting in the driveway, we'd be on our way to a funeral right now. I don't want that s—- nowhere near my kid or Alana or Pumpkin."

With the video going viral online, the whole family decided to get together to break the news to Alana, with even Sugar Bear's wife, Jennifer Lamb, agreeing to put aside her differences with Pumpkin to support the 14-year-old. "I obviously don't think Pumpkin is the perfect parent figure for Alana, but I sure am glad that she's away from June and all June's bulls—. The new video that came out, that's just disgusting. And Geno's digesting. I guess that's what makes him the right guy for June."

Breaking the news to Honey Boo Boo, the teenager is not shocked, but obviously disappointed. "It's hard to ignore when people just walk up to you and go 'Oh, your mom's this, and your mom did this!' This is just more stuff for people to talk about me at school," Alana tells her family, adding to the camera, "It's so dumb! I just wanna go back to school and be a normal child and not get bullied about what my mom and Geno does, but I don't know how it's going to work out. This sucks."

Keep up with all the drama surrounding Mama June's family and tune in to Mama June: Family Crisis, airing on We TV Fridays at 9 p.m. ET. For more on the latest news with the reality television family from PopCulture, click here.