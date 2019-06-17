Mama June’s Boyfriend Geno Doak Crashes Car Into Garage in Newly Leaked Video

Mama June Shannon and boyfriend Geno Doak are making headlines once again after TMZ published a video of Doak stumbling around Shannon’s driveway after apparently crashing his SUV into her garage.

Witnesses in Shannon’s neighborhood told the news outlet that Doak was speeding down the street before he pulled into the driveway and crashed into the closed garage door. He then allegedly began honking the car’s horn for Shannon to come out to help him.

The video published by TMZ begins with Shannon wearing a sheer purple negligee climbing into the passenger seat of the SUV. She appears to lean over to try to help Doak, possibly to unfasten his seat belt.

Doak makes it out of the vehicle and stumbles, shirtless with shorts and socks, around the driveway and against his car. Eventually, he stumbles his way a few steps up the sidewalk toward the front door before retreating back to the SUV.

At one point, Shannon attempts to pull Doak’s shorts up but he slaps her hand away and starts punching the windows of the vehicle. He almost falls out of the passenger seat of the car and the video ends with him struggling to sit down.

Shannon’s family has reportedly been concerned with her relationship with Doak following their arrests earlier this year for possession of crack cocaine. Doak was also arrested on domestic violence charges during that March incident. The family has even attempted to stage an intervention.

During Friday’s season finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot, fans saw Shannon’s family attempt to get the 39-year-old reality star to go to rehab. In a clip, Shannon could be seen rejecting her family’s pleas to get help, which caused intervention specialist Dr. Ish Major and the WeTV personality’s daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon to step things up a notch, which didn’t sit well with Shannon.

“If you touch me, I swear to God,” Shannon can be heard telling Major after the attempted to stop her from leaving.

Sources close to the family told TMZ that Lauryn and Alaina “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, who was removed from her mother’s care, have distanced themselves from Shannon. The sisters reportedly made the decision after their mother chose to spend more time with Doak.