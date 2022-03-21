Late-Night and Daytime TV Talk Show Lineups: Who’s on This Week (March 21)

Talk show fans have a lot to look forward in the week of March 21, 2022. From daytime roundtables to late night comedy shows, this week has some big guests to look forward to. Read on for the full schedule and set your DVR accordingly.

As always, this week’s talk shows will help you keep your finger on the pulse in all walks of life. Right now the political situation around the globe is understandably dominating the conversation, and there are some experts you may want to look out for this week for unique insight. At the same time, the entertainment industry is buzzing about award show season. If neither of those topics interest you, you can still find some segments coming up about lifestyle, fashion, preparing for summer and everything in between.

Talk show lineups are always subject to change at the last minute, but knowing what’s coming is a great start. Also, keep in mind that The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is being pre-empted this week, so unfortunately Comedy Central will be out of the running. Other than that, here is the full schedule for this week’s talk shows.

NBC Late Night

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon:

Monday, March 21 – Leslie Mann, Mikey Day, Kae Tempest

Tuesday, March 22 – Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Lily Collins, Brothers Osborne

Wednesday, March 23 – Joe Jonas, Gabriel Iglesias, Wolf Alice

Thursday, March 24 – Ethan Hawke, Yard Act

Friday, March 25 – Desus & Mero, Maren Morris

Late Night with Seth Meyers (re-runs):

Monday, March 21 – John Oliver, Jason Clarke, Carter McLean

Tuesday, March 22 – Amanda Seyfried, Harvey Fierstein, Frank Bruni, Carter McLean

Wednesday, March 23 – Sandra Oh, Thomas Middleditch, Todd Sucherman

Thursday, March 24 – Amy Poehler, Jeffrey Wright, Carter McLean

Friday, March 25 – Tom Holland, Alana Haim, Stevie Nistor

Sadly, Late Night with Seth Meyers is running re-runs from late February and early March this week, but some of these interviews may still warrant a rewatch. Meanwhile, Fallon is drawing a lot of talent from within NBC this week including SNL’s Mikey Day and Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb from The Today Show.

CBS Late Night

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (re-runs):

Monday, March 21 – Sen. Bernie Sanders, Big Thief

Tuesday, March 22 – Andy Serkis, Fiona Hill, Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban

Wednesday, March 23 – Anne Hathaway, Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Thursday, March 24 – Sandra Bullock, Billy Strings

Friday, March 25 – Bob Odenkirk

The Late Late Show with James Corden:

Monday, March 21 – Lizzo, Gabrielle Union, Pillow Queens

Tuesday, March 22 – Olivia Rodrigo, Renate Reinsve, a performance by Cirque du Soleil’s OVO

Wednesday, March 23 – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Chris Laker

Thursday, March 24 – Ike Barinholtz, Chloe Kim, Parcels

Friday, March 25 – John Lithgow, Jack Whitehall, King Calaway

Colbert is also running re-runs this week, but again, if you didn’t catch these interviews or want to see them again, they may be worth a second look. Meanwhile, Corden is only broadcasting new episodes from Monday to Wednesday, then showing re-runs to finish out the week.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Monday, March 21 – Wanda Sykes, Michael Cera, Weezer

Tuesday, March 22 – Jamie Lee Curtis, Brian Tyree Henry, Coin

Wednesday, March 23 – Lisa Kudrow, Michael Chiklis, Allison Russell

Thursday, March 24 – Gwen Stefani, Jude Hill, Wilderado

Jimmy Kimmel Live! has some A-list guests this week to keep an eye on. Any one of them is worth pointing to in particular, but we’ll just point out that Brian Tyree Henry will probably discuss both Atlanta Season 3 and the upcoming action thriller Bullet Train, among his many other projects.

Watch What Happens Live

Sunday, March 20 – Cheri Oteri, Capt. Jason Chambers

Monday, March 21 – Paige DeSorbo, Craig Conover

Tuesday, March 22 – Luann De Lesseps, Margaret Josephs

Wednesday, March 23 – Dr. Jen Armstrong, Gina Kirschenheiter

Thursday, March 24 – Judy Greer, Paul Feig

Finally, rounding out the reality TV side of the equation is Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Bravo. The show is stacked with reality TV all-stars this week.

The View & The Talk

The View:

Monday, March 21 – Daniel Radcliffe

Tuesday, March 22 – John Cho with guest co-host Lindsey Granger

Wednesday, March 23 – Matt Damon, Gary White with guest co-host Lindsey Granger

Thursday, March 24 – Regina Hall

Friday, March 25 – Nathan Lane

The Talk:

Monday, March 21 – Rocky Carroll, Katherine Kelly Lang, John McCook, Don Diamont, Jack Wagner, Margaret Cho

Tuesday, March 22 – Keke Palmer, guest co-host Deon Cole

Wednesday, March 23 – Rosario Dawson, Pablo Schreiber, guest co-hosts Russell Peters & Aida Rodriguez

Thursday, March 24 – Dominic Cooper, guest co-hosts Fran Drescher & George Wallace

Friday, March 25 – Daniela Ruah, Joe Duff, Craig Blondis, guest co-hosts Kym Whitley & Earthquake

The View is keeping things simple this week with one guest most days, and a guest co-host on Tuesday and Wednesday only. That will be journalist and producer Lindsey Granger, known for hosting The Daily Blast.

Syndicated Shows

Live with Kelly and Ryan:

Monday, March 21 – Michael Chiklis, Katheryn Winnick

Tuesday, March 22 – Sandra Bullock, Jane Krakowski

Wednesday, March 23 – Lily Collins, Emmanuel Acho

Thursday, March 24 – Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Simone Ashley

Friday, March 25 – Adrien Brody, Sandy Kenyon

The Kelly Clarkson Show:

Monday, March 21 – Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Addison Rae, Lawrence Zarian, John Holiday

Tuesday, March 22 – Anne Hathaway, Matt Iseman, Louisa Jacobson, Chris Janson

Wednesday, March 23 – Jeff Foxworthy, Tinashe, Tinx, Olivia Edward

Thursday, March 24 – Daniel Radcliffe, Youn Yuh-Jung, Nicole Remy

Friday, March 25 – Whitney Cummings, Katie Couric, Maggie Q, Donny Osmond

The Drew Barrymore Show:

Monday, March 21 – Nicola Coughlin, Tinx, Pilar Valdes

Tuesday, March 22 – Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin

Wednesday, March 23 – Gabrielle Union, Molly Sims, Deborah Norville

Thursday, March 24 – Amy Schumer, Violet Young, Olivia Rodrigo

Friday, March 25 – John Cho, Iris Apatow, Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner

This list has a lot to look forward to as well – let’s zero in on Monday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she and Game of Thrones alum Nikolaj Coster-Waldau discussed his new movie Against the Ice. The new Netflix original film is making waves on social media, and for good reason.

Syndicated Shows (Cont.)

The Ellen DeGeneres Show:

Monday, March 21 – Angela Bassett, Dina Shihabi, Alison Sweeney

Tuesday, March 22 – Ted Danson, Kiesza

Wednesday, March 23 – Mario López

Thursday, March 24 – Channing Tatum

Friday, March 25 – Leslie Jones, Samuel L. Jackson, Chloe Kim

The Wendy Williams Show:

Monday, March 21 – Guest host Sherri Shepherd

Tuesday, March 22 – Guest host Sherri Shepherd

Wednesday, March 23 – Guest host Sherri Shepherd

Thursday, March 24 – Guest host Sherri Shepherd

Friday, March 25 – Guest host Sherri Shepherd

All we know about The Wendy Williams Show this week is that it will feature guest host Sherri Shepherd. Shepherd is the frontrunner to be Williams’ permanent replacement if she does indeed decide to retire.

Syndicated Shows (Cont.)

The Real:

Monday, March 21 – The hosts respond to fan questions in “Random Fandom”

Tuesday, March 22 – A viewer plays “Fix Ya Face”

Wednesday, March 23 – The hosts provide spring break activity suggestions for children

Thursday, March 24 – The hosts give advice to a viewer on her spring wardrobe

Friday, March 25 – The hosts ask each other their burning questions in “I’ve Always Wanted to Know”

Tamron Hall:

Monday, March 21 – Martha Raddatz, Clarence “Coodie” Simmons, Chike Ozah, Tara Roberts

Tuesday, March 22 – Matthew Fray, Gloria Reuben, Eriq La Salle

Wednesday, March 23 – Tyler Henry, Wendell Pierce

Thursday, March 24 – Catherine Price

Friday, March 25 – Rachael Ray, Kandi Burruss, Aarón Sánchez

Once again, The Real mixes up the daytime TV format a bit by relying on segments and games more than guests. Meanwhile, Tamron Hall brings some unique perspectives to the show with less emphasis on entertainment and politics.

As always, if you missed one of these interviews that interests you, you should check YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and other social media sites for breakout clips that may have the segment you’re looking for. Many of these shows are always available to stream on services like Hulu, Peacock and other “skinny TV bundles,” so don’t give up. Check back next week for the full schedule as it becomes available.