Late-Night and Daytime TV Talk Show Lineups: Who’s on This Week (March 21)

Talk show fans have a lot to look forward in the week of March 21, 2022. From daytime roundtables to late night comedy shows, this week has some big guests to look forward to. Read on for the full schedule and set your DVR accordingly.
As always, this week’s talk shows will help you keep your finger on the pulse in all walks of life. Right now the political situation around the globe is understandably dominating the conversation, and there are some experts you may want to look out for this week for unique insight. At the same time, the entertainment industry is buzzing about award show season. If neither of those topics interest you, you can still find some segments coming up about lifestyle, fashion, preparing for summer and everything in between.
Talk show lineups are always subject to change at the last minute, but knowing what’s coming is a great start. Also, keep in mind that The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is being pre-empted this week, so unfortunately Comedy Central will be out of the running. Other than that, here is the full schedule for this week’s talk shows.
NBC Late Night
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon:
Monday, March 21 – Leslie Mann, Mikey Day, Kae Tempest
Tuesday, March 22 – Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Lily Collins, Brothers Osborne
Wednesday, March 23 – Joe Jonas, Gabriel Iglesias, Wolf Alice
Thursday, March 24 – Ethan Hawke, Yard Act
Friday, March 25 – Desus & Mero, Maren Morris
Late Night with Seth Meyers (re-runs):
Monday, March 21 – John Oliver, Jason Clarke, Carter McLean
Tuesday, March 22 – Amanda Seyfried, Harvey Fierstein, Frank Bruni, Carter McLean
Wednesday, March 23 – Sandra Oh, Thomas Middleditch, Todd Sucherman
Thursday, March 24 – Amy Poehler, Jeffrey Wright, Carter McLean
Friday, March 25 – Tom Holland, Alana Haim, Stevie Nistor
Sadly, Late Night with Seth Meyers is running re-runs from late February and early March this week, but some of these interviews may still warrant a rewatch. Meanwhile, Fallon is drawing a lot of talent from within NBC this week including SNL’s Mikey Day and Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb from The Today Show.
CBS Late Night
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (re-runs):
Monday, March 21 – Sen. Bernie Sanders, Big Thief
Tuesday, March 22 – Andy Serkis, Fiona Hill, Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban
Wednesday, March 23 – Anne Hathaway, Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Thursday, March 24 – Sandra Bullock, Billy Strings
Friday, March 25 – Bob Odenkirk
The Late Late Show with James Corden:
Monday, March 21 – Lizzo, Gabrielle Union, Pillow Queens
Tuesday, March 22 – Olivia Rodrigo, Renate Reinsve, a performance by Cirque du Soleil’s OVO
Wednesday, March 23 – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Chris Laker
Thursday, March 24 – Ike Barinholtz, Chloe Kim, Parcels
Friday, March 25 – John Lithgow, Jack Whitehall, King Calaway
Colbert is also running re-runs this week, but again, if you didn’t catch these interviews or want to see them again, they may be worth a second look. Meanwhile, Corden is only broadcasting new episodes from Monday to Wednesday, then showing re-runs to finish out the week.
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Monday, March 21 – Wanda Sykes, Michael Cera, Weezer
Tuesday, March 22 – Jamie Lee Curtis, Brian Tyree Henry, Coin
Wednesday, March 23 – Lisa Kudrow, Michael Chiklis, Allison Russell
Thursday, March 24 – Gwen Stefani, Jude Hill, Wilderado
Jimmy Kimmel Live! has some A-list guests this week to keep an eye on. Any one of them is worth pointing to in particular, but we’ll just point out that Brian Tyree Henry will probably discuss both Atlanta Season 3 and the upcoming action thriller Bullet Train, among his many other projects.
Watch What Happens Live
Sunday, March 20 – Cheri Oteri, Capt. Jason Chambers
Monday, March 21 – Paige DeSorbo, Craig Conover
Tuesday, March 22 – Luann De Lesseps, Margaret Josephs
Wednesday, March 23 – Dr. Jen Armstrong, Gina Kirschenheiter
Thursday, March 24 – Judy Greer, Paul Feig
Finally, rounding out the reality TV side of the equation is Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Bravo. The show is stacked with reality TV all-stars this week.
The View & The Talk
The View:
Monday, March 21 – Daniel Radcliffe
Tuesday, March 22 – John Cho with guest co-host Lindsey Granger
Wednesday, March 23 – Matt Damon, Gary White with guest co-host Lindsey Granger
Thursday, March 24 – Regina Hall
Friday, March 25 – Nathan Lane
The Talk:
Monday, March 21 – Rocky Carroll, Katherine Kelly Lang, John McCook, Don Diamont, Jack Wagner, Margaret Cho
Tuesday, March 22 – Keke Palmer, guest co-host Deon Cole
Wednesday, March 23 – Rosario Dawson, Pablo Schreiber, guest co-hosts Russell Peters & Aida Rodriguez
Thursday, March 24 – Dominic Cooper, guest co-hosts Fran Drescher & George Wallace
Friday, March 25 – Daniela Ruah, Joe Duff, Craig Blondis, guest co-hosts Kym Whitley & Earthquake
The View is keeping things simple this week with one guest most days, and a guest co-host on Tuesday and Wednesday only. That will be journalist and producer Lindsey Granger, known for hosting The Daily Blast.
Syndicated Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan:
Monday, March 21 – Michael Chiklis, Katheryn Winnick
Tuesday, March 22 – Sandra Bullock, Jane Krakowski
Wednesday, March 23 – Lily Collins, Emmanuel Acho
Thursday, March 24 – Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Simone Ashley
Friday, March 25 – Adrien Brody, Sandy Kenyon
The Kelly Clarkson Show:
Monday, March 21 – Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Addison Rae, Lawrence Zarian, John Holiday
Tuesday, March 22 – Anne Hathaway, Matt Iseman, Louisa Jacobson, Chris Janson
Wednesday, March 23 – Jeff Foxworthy, Tinashe, Tinx, Olivia Edward
Thursday, March 24 – Daniel Radcliffe, Youn Yuh-Jung, Nicole Remy
Friday, March 25 – Whitney Cummings, Katie Couric, Maggie Q, Donny Osmond
The Drew Barrymore Show:
Monday, March 21 – Nicola Coughlin, Tinx, Pilar Valdes
Tuesday, March 22 – Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin
Wednesday, March 23 – Gabrielle Union, Molly Sims, Deborah Norville
Thursday, March 24 – Amy Schumer, Violet Young, Olivia Rodrigo
Friday, March 25 – John Cho, Iris Apatow, Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner
This list has a lot to look forward to as well – let’s zero in on Monday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she and Game of Thrones alum Nikolaj Coster-Waldau discussed his new movie Against the Ice. The new Netflix original film is making waves on social media, and for good reason.
Syndicated Shows (Cont.)
The Ellen DeGeneres Show:
Monday, March 21 – Angela Bassett, Dina Shihabi, Alison Sweeney
Tuesday, March 22 – Ted Danson, Kiesza
Wednesday, March 23 – Mario López
Thursday, March 24 – Channing Tatum
Friday, March 25 – Leslie Jones, Samuel L. Jackson, Chloe Kim
The Wendy Williams Show:
Monday, March 21 – Guest host Sherri Shepherd
Tuesday, March 22 – Guest host Sherri Shepherd
Wednesday, March 23 – Guest host Sherri Shepherd
Thursday, March 24 – Guest host Sherri Shepherd
Friday, March 25 – Guest host Sherri Shepherd
All we know about The Wendy Williams Show this week is that it will feature guest host Sherri Shepherd. Shepherd is the frontrunner to be Williams’ permanent replacement if she does indeed decide to retire.
Syndicated Shows (Cont.)
The Real:
Monday, March 21 – The hosts respond to fan questions in “Random Fandom”
Tuesday, March 22 – A viewer plays “Fix Ya Face”
Wednesday, March 23 – The hosts provide spring break activity suggestions for children
Thursday, March 24 – The hosts give advice to a viewer on her spring wardrobe
Friday, March 25 – The hosts ask each other their burning questions in “I’ve Always Wanted to Know”
Tamron Hall:
Monday, March 21 – Martha Raddatz, Clarence “Coodie” Simmons, Chike Ozah, Tara Roberts
Tuesday, March 22 – Matthew Fray, Gloria Reuben, Eriq La Salle
Wednesday, March 23 – Tyler Henry, Wendell Pierce
Thursday, March 24 – Catherine Price
Friday, March 25 – Rachael Ray, Kandi Burruss, Aarón Sánchez
Once again, The Real mixes up the daytime TV format a bit by relying on segments and games more than guests. Meanwhile, Tamron Hall brings some unique perspectives to the show with less emphasis on entertainment and politics.
As always, if you missed one of these interviews that interests you, you should check YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and other social media sites for breakout clips that may have the segment you’re looking for. Many of these shows are always available to stream on services like Hulu, Peacock and other “skinny TV bundles,” so don’t give up. Check back next week for the full schedule as it becomes available.