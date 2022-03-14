Late-Night and Daytime Lineups: Who’s on This Week (March 14)

The talk show circuit is stacked this week with some big guests across all the major networks, and big topics to discuss. From entertainers to political pundits, there are some A-list names on the marquees that may have you flipping channels or setting your DVR to record. Read on for a complete breakdown of the week’s schedule.

Talk shows are thriving these days thanks to breakout clips on social media, but there’s still something special about seeing the full interview on its first broadcast. With more content coming out than ever, talk shows are also a much-needed place to get details on a show or movie you may not fully understand until it’s the talk of the town. No matter what niche fandom you fall into, this week’s talk show lineup features at least one guest you’re a fan of, though finding them might be a challenge. Thankfully, sites like Interbridge compile the schedules in one convenient place.

It’s worth noting that these lineups are always subject to change, and some information is still missing. At the time of this writing, Comedy Central has not revealed the guests for this week’s new episodes of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Below you’ll find the lineup for the week as it stands now.

NBC Late Night

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon:

Monday, March 14 – Marisa Tomei, Mae Muller

Tuesday, March 15 – Seth Meyers, Camille Cottin, Lil Durk featuring Future

Wednesday, March 16 – Amy Schumer, Dylan O’Brien, Christina Tosi

Thursday, March 17 – Billy Crystal, Emilia Jones, Normani

Friday, March 18 – Daniel Radcliffe, Denis Villeneuve, Dave Gahan & Soulsavers

Late Night with Seth Meyers:

Monday, March 14 – Holly Hunter, Patti Harrison, Catherine Cohen, Larnell Lewis

Tuesday, March 15 – Kid Cudi, Quinta Brunson, Rhys Darby, Larnell Lewis

Wednesday, March 16 – Kenneth Branagh, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Vundabar, Larnell Lewis

Thursday, March 17 – Hugh Dancy, Paul Feig, Larnell Lewis

Friday, March 18 – Simon Cowell, Maude Apatow, Stevie Nistor

NBC has a big week planned which clearly shows the excitement for award season building. It’s worth noting that Friday’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers is a rerun that originally aired on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

CBS Late Night

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Monday, March 14 – Sandra Bullock, Billy Strings

Tuesday, March 15 – Anne Hathaway, Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Wednesday, March 16 – Michael Bublé, Rose Matafeo

Thursday, March 17 – Daniel Craig, Doris Kearns Goodwin

Friday, March 18 – John Oliver, Future Islands

The Late Late Show with James Corden

Monday, March 14 – Venus Williams, Zach Braff, Akeem Woods

Tuesday, March 15 – James Marsden, Gayle

Wednesday, March 16 – Rosario Dawson, Duran Duran

Thursday, March 17 – Jenny Slate, Murray Bartlett, Teddy Swims

Friday, March 18 – Adam McKay, Rebecca Hall

It should be a topical week on CBS with lots to look forward to. If you’re following the controversy surrounding Jane Campion’s acceptance speech at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday, you’ll want to tune in for Venus Williams’ appearance on The Late Late Show on Monday. However, both shows are airing reruns on Thursday and Friday nights.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Monday, March 14 – Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brian Cox, Sebastián Yatra

Tuesday, March 15 – Kristen Stewart, Jake Johnson, Tinashe

Wednesday, March 16 – Andrew Garfield, Keke Palmer, Ghost

Thursday, March 17 – Charlie Puth

This week, Kimmel has some timely guests to discuss many of the biggest movies out right now. Many fans will likely have their eye on his interview with Andrew Garfield on Wednesday, though the actor will be hard-pressed to top his viral moment on The Late Show from this winter.

Watch What Happens Live

Sunday, March 13 – Dionne Warwick, Chris Redd

Monday, March 14 – Gary King, Daisy Kelliher

Tuesday, March 15 – Teresa Giudice, Loni Love

Wednesday, March 16 – Shannon Beador, Eboni K. Williams

Thursday, March 17 – Seth Meyers

As always, Andy Cohen’s talk show does not hesitate to step outside of its reality TV bubble for a big scoop. Dionne Warwick is practically a guaranteed hit on social media these days, and fans are grasping at any SNL interview for some gossip about Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian.

The View & The Talk

The View with guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin

Monday, March 14 – Evan Rachel Wood

Tuesday, March 15 – Seth Meyers

Wednesday, March 16 – Amy Schumer

Thursday, March 17 – Patti LuPone

Friday, March 18 – Michael Bublé

The Talk

Monday, March 14 – Seann William Scott

Tuesday, March 15 – Octavia Spencer

Wednesday, March 16 – Zach Braff, Andy Grammer, Alan Bersten, Emma Slater

Thursday, March 17 – Pre-empted

Friday, March 18 – Pre-empted

Fans of The Talk will be disappointed at the end of this week when the show is pre-empted by other broadcasts. Over on The View, former Trump administration official Alyssa Farah Griffin will be around all week to weigh in on the week’s interviews. As we move into the daytime TV realm you can see many recurring guests from the late-night lists. The View airs on ABC and The Talk airs on CBS.

Syndicated Shows

Live with Kelly and Ryan

Monday, March 14 – Kim Raver, Patric Richardson

Tuesday, March 15 – Kevin Hart, Kelsea Ballerini, Freestyle Love Supreme

Wednesday, March 16 – Halle Berry, Eve, Joanne Molinaro

Thursday, March 17 – Andrew Garfield, Nicole Kidman

Friday, March 18 – Jeremy Renner, Vanessa Williams, Sisqo

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Monday, March 14 – Dolly Parton, James Patterson, Regina Hall, Brittany Snow, Ludo Lefebvre, Claire Sulmers, Brooke Ligertwood

Tuesday, March 15 – Renée Zellweger, Judy Greer, Bobby Moynihan, Bryan Adams

Wednesday, March 16 – Amanda Seyfried, Kyle MacLachlan, Rhett & Link, Jon Pardi

Thursday, March 17 – Seth Meyers, Marlee Matlin, Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Daniel Durant, Eugenio Derbez

Friday, March 18 – Jamie Dornan, Dominique Fishback, For King & Country

The Drew Barrymore Show

Monday, March 14 – Adam Scott, Donna Richardson, Laverne Richardson

Tuesday, March 15 – Eric Stonestreet

Wednesday, March 16 – Scarlett Johansson

Thursday, March 17 – Evan Rachel Wood, Debbie Gibson

Friday, March 18 – Seth Meyers, Britt Lower, Pilar Valdes

The syndicated shows are all over the map this week. If there was an award for the most eclectic lineup it might go to Kelly Clarkson this time around for sprinkling authors and artists in among the actors we know so well.

Syndicated Shows (cont.)

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Monday, March 14 – Melissa McCarthy

Tuesday, March 15 – Jason Sudeikis, Kane Brown featuring blackbear

Wednesday, March 16 – Howie Mandel

Thursday, March 17 – Gwyneth Paltrow

Friday, March 18 – John Cho, Tyler James Williams, guest host Stephen “tWitch” Boss

The Wendy Williams Show

Monday, March 14 – Guest hosts Remy Ma & Fat Joe

Tuesday, March 15 – Guest hosts Remy Ma & Fat Joe

Wednesday, March 16 – Guest hosts Remy Ma & Fat Joe

Thursday, March 17 – Guest hosts Remy Ma & Fat Joe

Friday, March 18 – Guest hosts Remy Ma & Fat Joe

Both The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Wendy Williams Show are a little off this week. Ellen is airing reruns from Monday to Thursday, showing episodes that aired in late September and early October of 2021. Friday’s episode will be guest-hosted by the in-house DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss. Meanwhile, Williams is still absent while recovering from some health issues, and this week’s guest hosts are rappers Remy Ma and Fat Joe. There’s no word on who their guests might be.

Syndicated Shows (Cont.)

The Real

Monday, March 14 – Glynn Turman, Miss World America 2021 Shree Saini

Tuesday, March 15 – Dr. Tonia Farmer

Wednesday, March 16 – Miss Ireland 2021 Pamela Uba

Thursday, March 17 – Tahj Mowry, guest co-host Vivica A. Fox

Friday, March 18 – The hosts give advice in “Keep it Really 100”

Tamron Hall

Monday, March 14 – Gabrielle Union-Wade, Lisa Nichols, Richelle Carey

Tuesday, March 15 – Adassa, Maggie Kudirka

Wednesday, March 16 – Seth Meyers, Amber Ruffin, Bomani Jones

Thursday, March 17 – Julianne Hough, Derek Hough, Jabari Banks, Coco Jones, Olly Sholotan

Friday, March 18 – Amber Kemp-Gerstel

Finally, The Real and Tamron Hall are mixing it up this week with models, pundits and interesting segments. Check your local listings for the station where syndicated shows are broadcast in your area.