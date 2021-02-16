Is Larsa Pippen Returning to 'Real Housewives of Miami' for Season 4?

✖

There are a lot of questions surrounding a potential revival of Real Housewives of Miami. Will there be a Season 4 and if so, will Larsa Pippen be returning now that she's moved to Miami, Florida and out of Los Angeles, California. The ex-wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen could be dipping her toes back into reality television and a source close to her says she's seriously been "considering" it.

Pippen was a main cast member back in 2011 of the popular Bravo show, but only stuck around for one season. However, after it's been revealed that Andy Cohen is trying to revive the series, which ended in 2013, the 46-year-old may come back if a new season were to take off. "Larsa is in Miami and is not coming back to LA anytime soon," a source revealed to the Hollywood Life. "She loves it there. One thing has nothing to do with the other, but she is seriously considering joining the RHOM cast."

While nothing is set in stone just yet, the opportunity is certainly not washed from the table just yet. Although, the insider did say that Pippen is questioning whether this would be a good move for her at her current place in life. Playing "devil's advocate" at the moment, she's debating on whether joining a cast on a show like this would be a step in the right direction or not. "Nothing has been signed yet, but she's thinking about it. She's just a little skeptical because she doesn't know if it's right for her right now. She's kind of playing devil's advocate right now but there's definitely been conversations," the source revealed.

After being off network for eight years, Andy Cohen previously stated that he was doing his best to revive the series with NBC. "I have really been trying to get [NBC's streaming platform] Peacock to pick up Miami," he explained on the Everything Iconic podcast with Danny Pellegrino back in November. "I don't know if I'm allowed to say this. I don't know where we are with that. I have to say the fans of Miami are still very vocal, and so I've been an advocate for Peacock bringing back Miami."

The three seasons ran from 2011 to 2013 with Lea Black, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton. However, after Patton's mother Elsa Patton becoming ill and not appearing in Season 3, Cohen thinks this really affected viewership more than people realized.

"I think Miami as it was on Bravo really suffered from Mama Elsa not being around in Season 3," he said. "She was very sick. I think she was a more important part of that show than people realized. The problem with the third season was that the ratings were declining as it went on and they went down for the reunion, which is usually the opposite of what happens. I think that went into the decision to not pick it up."

Elsa passed away in 2019. If the series were to return, it's unclear on whether any of the original cast members would be part of it or not.