Lara Spencer Shares How 'Everything But the House' Can Inspire Your Home Makeover (Exclusive)

✖

Lara Spencer is bringing her home improvement talents to a brand new HGTV show — Everything But the House. In the newest HGTV series, which premieres on Friday, March 19 at 9 p.m., Spencer works with a team of appraisers to help homeowners clear out their homes by finding invaluable items that can be auctioned off. The catch is that there is a bit of risk involved, as the bidding for every item will begin at one dollar. Prior to the premiere, Spencer spoke with PopCulture.com about the series, which she also executive produces, and shared how viewers can implement their own "Everything But the House" style makeover.

Many of the individuals on Everything But the House don't even realize the value of the items in their homes, with many of them sitting on something akin to a goldmine. Spencer told PopCulture.com that her "dream" is that viewers will watch the series and then take matters into their own hands when it comes to their own treasure trove-filled homes. She explained, "That's my dream is that people finish watching an episode and then go on a treasure hunt in their own homes. I just giggle thinking about that, and I love the idea that we might be able to help people find stacks of cash while getting rid of their clutter. I mean, how great would that be?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lara Spencer (@lara.spencer)

Of course, given that Spencer has a great deal of experience in this realm, she does have advice for those who become inspired to implement their own home makeovers. The Good Morning America co-host said that she would urge fans to put on their "investigative journalism hat" to look into what kind of treasures they might already have in their homes. She added, "I would look on the items for any kind of makers marks, or if it's a Barbie, look for little symbols on them, or Google it and you can try to figure out what year it is. Just try to uncover some history about your items."

Spencer, who's also known for her work on Flea Market Flip, even said that she was able to see firsthand how this process works. Her husband, Richard McVey, found an old one and a half-dollar coin that ended up being worth anywhere from $85 to $125 (depending on the possible bid). "I mean, how fun is that, that my husband found an old tin and in it were these coins ... And that's me," she recalled. "I do this for a living, so can you imagine as you're watching the show, if you look around your house, you might have real treasures in your own home right in front of your eyes that to you have bothered you, or that you inherited, or overlooked because they've been there for so long. It might have real value and that's so exciting."