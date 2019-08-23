Lamar Odom Calls ‘DWTS’ Opportunity ‘Blessing’ He Hopes Brings out ‘Best in Me’

Lamar Odom is looking forward to showing off his skills on Dancing With the Stars. The former NBA player and reality television personality is among the celebrities who will be vying for the Mirrorball Trophy in the ABC competition series’ 28th season, coming this fall.

After news of the casting first surfaced, Odom opened up about what the opportunity means to him, calling it a “blessing.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hopefully just giving me strength in everything I do,” Odom told PEOPLE of his hopes for the season. “Every day I’m just trying to get better and better and better, be a better person. Hopefully just bring out the best in me.”

“Of course just to be alive and of course to be out on the stage and dance in front of America, it’s a blessing,” he added.

The athlete also recalled his history with the show. He was married to Khloé Kardashian when her sister Kim Kardashian West competed on Season 7 back in 2008. Kim was the third celebrity eliminated that cycle.

“Yeah, it was a good experience for us and the family, and hopefully I can carry that momentum into this,” Odom said.

Odom previously mentioned his ex-wife when talking to Us Weekly about the casting news, saying he would love to ave Khloé as “one of his supporters.” The couple tied the knot in 2009 and had a rocky relationship until their divorce was finalized in 2016. They first split in 2013, but decided to try to work things out, ultimately splitting three years later.

The author recently told Dish Nation in an interview with his new girlfriend, personal trainer Sabrina Parr, that he has “definitely moved on” from his relationship with Khloé.

He also commented on claims he had been put under a “spell” by the Kardashian family.

“I knew what I was getting myself into,” he added. “They always did right by me.”

Joining Odom on the dance floor is The Bachelorette Hannah Brown, Queer Eye star Karamo Brown, former NBA star Lamar Odom, actor James Van Der Beek, supermodel Christie Brinkley, country singer Lauren Alaina, former Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke, former NFL star Ray Lewis, actress Kate Flannery, comedian Kel Mitchell, The Supremes music legend Mary Wilson, and former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Although the celebrity-pro dancer pair-ups won’t be announced until the premiere episode, the pro dancers returning to the ballroom are Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Gleb Savchenko, Keo Motsepe, Witney Carson, Peta Murgatroyd, Lindsay Arnold, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater and Cheryl Burke. Additionally, two new dancers will be joining: Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov.

Dancing With the Stars Season 28 premieres Monday, Sept. 16 on ABC.