Lala Kent Reveals Wedding Date to Randall Emmett After 50 Cent Feud

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent isn’t going to let a little drama derail her special day with fiancé Randall Emmett. Amid a nasty online feud with rapper 50 Cent, Kent announced when she and the Hollywood producer will tie the knot.

The Bravo TV personality made the big reveal on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, according to Us Weekly. She told fans that she’s booked on April 18, 2020 “because that’s the day I get to marry my baby!” She added “2020,” along with a ring emoji, to the Instagram Story post.

Kent shared the exciting news amid rumors the romance between herself and Emmett was over. On Tuesday, the 29-year-old deleted most of the photos of her long time beau from her Instagram account. Sources told Us Weekly the pair were still very much on, despite the removal of Emmett’s photos from her social media account.

“Lala and Randall are very happy,” a friend said at the time. “There is no trouble between them; they aren’t fighting. She cleaned up her Instagram because a lot of it was old. It was like spring cleaning with no meaning behind it. She deleted a ton of photos.”

The concern was likely sparked by the feud between 50 Cent and Emmett, which Kent wound up at the center of. Days before fans started speculating that things between the pair were over, 50 Cent attacked the reality star, slamming her as a “hoe” for admitting that the MoviePass Films co-founder bought her a Range Rover after their first time having sex, early in their relationship.

50 Cent continued his tirade against Kent and Emmett on Twitter and Instagram, accusing the producer of owing him $1 million dollars and comparing him to Harvey Weinstein. He shared several screen grabs of conversations between himself and Emmett, in which the former Power producer promised to pay 50 Cent when he got out of the hospital. Things finally cooled off on Monday, with the “Many Men” rapper revealing that he received full payment from Emmett. In the end, he wished the 48-year-old — who claimed he was having heart troubles — “and his family a very blessed day.”

A separate source told E! Online Kent and Emmett’s relationship was “tense” because of the drama, but that it didn’t end their relationship. The insider said the couple has “moved on,” and hopes to keep things positive from here on out.

“Randall was under extreme stress from the situation and their relationship was definitely tense because of it,” the source told E! Online. “They have moved on and want to clear the energy with 50 Cent. Both Lala and Randall aren’t letting the drama get in the middle of them, and they would never split over something like this.”

Kent and Emmett have been together for several years. They got engaged in September 2018, Kent confirmed to Us.