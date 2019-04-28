LaLa Kent and 50 Cent Feud: New NSFW Video Clip Comes Out

The feud between Lala Kent, Randall Emmett, and 50 Cent isn’t over just yet. The “Candy Shop” rapper further fanned the flames by reposting a video from Kent’s Instagram on his own page, taking yet another jab at her and her fiancé.

In the clip, the Vanderpump Rules star accused 50 Cent of diminishing the #MeToo movement and urged women who were victims of abuse to continue to speak out. 50 Cent didn’t comment on her accusation, but did compare Emmett, 48, to disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein. The rapper took another jab at Kent in the caption, joking once more about the Range Rover she said Emmett bought her after the first time they had sex.

“Hey how is the Range Rover? There’s no different between Harvey Weinstein and Randel (sic) Emmett! This is reality, not reality TV. Bravo B—,” 50 Cent’s Instagram caption read.

The drama didn’t stop there either. 50 Cent went on to post a photo of Emmett from the hospital, where he claimed he was going in a text exchange between the two previously posted on the musician’s Instagram. In the image, Emmett appears to be hooked up to several monitors, supporting his claim that he went to the hospital for a heart-related concern.

“Your (sic) not gonna die before Monday [Randall Emmett] go ahead knock yourself out. [laughing out loud],” 50 Cent captioned the photo.

After posting Emmett’s picture on Instagram, he shared a screenshot of Emmett’s Wikipedia page, updated to reflect the drama between them. The screenshot showed that the page included a blurb about Emmett owing 50 Cent “a million by Monday or else.” It also said, “He’s faked a heart attack to get out of it thus far.”

“you know the Vibes,” 50 Cent said.

It’s unclear if the update was actually made to the Wikipedia page. The blurb isn’t on the page anymore, if so.

Kent hasn’t responded to the rapper’s latest digs at her and Emmett. The reality TV star also hasn’t said much, if anything, about Emmett’s condition. She posted an Instagram Story of herself laying in bed, seemingly alone.

The contention between the two started when 50 Cent shared a clip from Vanderpump Rules on his Instagram. In it, Kent recalled her first meeting with Emmett. She admitted that the pair had sex early in their romance, and said Emmett almost immediately started buying her expensive gifts. The Range Rover — which was a topic of discussion on an earlier season of the Bravo TV show — was one of them. She quipped back that 50 Cent “swears he’s a thug from south side Jamaica queens, [and] she’s up in here watching Bravo.”

“I got the strap,” she warned in the Instagram comments.

50 Cent continued posting about the drama, and alleged that Emmett owed him $1 million. He later claimed he got $250,000 of the sum he’s allegedly owed, but hasn’t received his full pay out.