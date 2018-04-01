Pregnant ‘DWTS’ Pro Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec Reveal Gender of Their Twins

Dancing With the Stars pro Kym Johnson and Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec are currently expecting twins, and the couple recently learned the sexes of their babies during a reveal party.

The surprise bash was thrown by Queer Eye for the Straight Guy alum and former Dancing With the Stars contestant Carson Kressley on Saturday, with the couple using balloons to learn about their new arrivals.

Both Johnson and Herjavec popped a large black balloon for the reveal, and the pink and blue balloons spilling out meant that the couple will be welcoming a boy and a girl.

Musician BP Major caught a video of the moment, and Johnson posted a number of photos from the day on social media.

The party was decorated with pink and blue hydrangeas, and Johnson looked radiant in a white maxi dress. The mom-to-be is due very soon.

Johnson and Herjavec met while Herjavec was competing on Season 20 of Dancing With the Stars in 2015. The couple married in 2016, and the twins will be Johnson’s first children and Herjavec’s fourth and fifth, as he has three children from a previous marriage.

The pro dancer announced her pregnancy in December with a sonogram image, and the 41-year-old recently told PEOPLE that things have been smooth sailing.

“I’ve really loved the whole experience,” she shared, adding that she “had to have French fries” during the beginning of her pregnancy.

“Now there’s not much room in my belly so I have to have small meals,” she said. “But I’ll indulge in ice cream — I rest the bowl on my belly!”

Johnson underwent in vitro fertilization to become pregnant, sharing that she was unsure whether she’d ever become a mom.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mom and I wasn’t sure it was going to happen,” she said. “It really is a miracle.”

The dancer has been busy prepping her twins’ nursery and learning about parenting for two, explaining that she and Herjavec even took a class on the psychology of raising twins.

“We’re just excited to meet them,” she shared. “It’s such an amazing blessing.”

