Kylie Jenner Releasing Stormi Themed Cosmetics Line

Kylie Jenner is not taking any time off after becoming a mother for the first time. The 20-year-old supermodel is preparing to launch another cosmetics line, which will predictably be inspired by Stormi Webster.

Jenner posted several teases on her Instagram Stories, promising a big surprise soon. The first image just read “KYLIE” in silver printing, but the following photo was the big reveal. It showed storm-themed lipsticks and palettes called “eye of the storm” and “calm before the storm,” reports The Blast.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Thursday, she followed through, confirming that the collection is all inspired by Stormi. Titled the “Weather Collection,” the products will be available on Feb. 28.

The packaging for the three brand new matte formula lipsticks will continue the storm theme, complete with clouds, lightning bolts and raindrops.

Jenner announced on Feb. 4 that her first child was born on Feb. 1, following months of speculation about her pregnancy. She held off on confirming anything and avoided being on Keeping Up With The Kardashians until the announcement. She even apologized to her fans for staying quiet on social media. But since then, she has returned to social media with a vengeance, posting new photos on Instagram.

She has also taken to Twitter to complain about Snapchat, where she is the most-followed user. It was estimated earlier Thursday that her complaints about the newest updates led to the company losing $1.3 billion in market value.

“Sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me… ugh this is so sad,” Jenner tweeted. Twenty minutes later, she said she still loves the app.

“Still love you tho snap,” she wrote. “My first love.”

Jenner also interacted with fans on Twitter, answering questions about her baby. “She’s good. still staring at her all day. she looks just like me when I was a baby,” she told one fan.

So far, Jenner has only shared one photo of Stormi since announcing her birth. She posted a photo of her baby’s hand clutching her thumb on Feb. 6, when she announced her baby’s name.

Meanwhile, a source told Hollywood Life that Stormi’s father, Travis Scott, does not want to see his child on KUWTK, even though he knows that is not likely.

“It’s something that is not causing friction with Kylie yet, but it’s definitely been conversed about on many occasions because they both have different ideas of how they want to parent,” the source told the site. “So time will tell if it reaches a boiling point. But as of right now Travis would love nothing more than to never see Stormi on camera anytime soon. He wants her to be a kid.”