Kylie Jenner Reportedly Eyeing Mountaintop Mansion

Kylie Jenner was seen at a construction site in Hidden Hills, California last week, and a closer look at the property reveals that the site is home to a mansion being constructed on a mountaintop.

According to TMZ, Jenner has not yet purchased the property but is “seriously thinking about it.” It was reported that the 20-year-old is searching for extreme privacy as she prepares to welcome her first child.

The home’s construction plans reportedly indicate that the seven-acre property will feature a 15,000 square foot house which will include 1,836 square feet of covered porches, two massive garages and a cabana for the pool.

Photos obtained by TMZ compare the property to that of a neighboring high school, with the image ascertaining that the Hidden Hills property is very close to, if not bigger than, the size of the school’s property. The site adds that it’s unclear whether Jenner plans to buy the property for herself or if she is intending to flip it.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Jenner is “looking for a quieter life, and wants to buy land to build a compound,” adding that the makeup mogul is looking for extreme privacy for herself and her baby.

“Kylie wants to build a farm, garden and have a horse stable,” the source said. “Even a pregnant Kylie is all business.”

The reality personality is reportedly weeks away from welcoming her baby girl, and a source told People that Jenner is “nervous” about giving birth.

“She is nervous about the birth and anxious about pain,” the source said. “She wants to have an easy birth and is open to pain medicine.”

The insider added that the nursery Jenner has prepared for her daughter is “pink, pink and pink.”

Jenner is reportedly expecting her baby with boyfriend Travis Scott, and the source said the rapper “is around and supportive” as Jenner’s due date nears.

“They have no plans to get married, or even engaged,” the insider shared. “Kylie expects to rely mostly on her family for help and she seems fine with that.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner