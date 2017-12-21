With Khloe Kardashian Confirmed, When Will Kylie Jenner Announce Her Pregnancy?

Reality

Khloé Kardashian announced on Wednesday that she was expecting a child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, but now fans just have one question: When will Kylie Jenner confirm her own pregnancy?

Jenner has yet to confirm her pregnancy, and there’s no word on when she’ll make the reveal, which is just increasingly speculation even more.

Kardashian’s pregnancy originally leaked not long after her half-sister’s did, so one would assume they’re due around the same time. This could signal that Kylie might make her pregnancy public any day now.

Ideas that have been floated around online include a future Kardashian family Christmas card photo, a simple social media post à la Khloé or a reveal on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians finale.

Fans on Twitter have been tossing these ideas around, as well as just pressing the Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur to break the news that she and boyfriend Travis Scott are expecting.

See some fan reactions and predictions below.

