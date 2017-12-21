With Khloe Kardashian Confirmed, When Will Kylie Jenner Announce Her Pregnancy?

Khloé Kardashian announced on Wednesday that she was expecting a child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, but now fans just have one question: When will Kylie Jenner confirm her own pregnancy?

Jenner has yet to confirm her pregnancy, and there’s no word on when she’ll make the reveal, which is just increasingly speculation even more.

Kardashian’s pregnancy originally leaked not long after her half-sister’s did, so one would assume they’re due around the same time. This could signal that Kylie might make her pregnancy public any day now.

Ideas that have been floated around online include a future Kardashian family Christmas card photo, a simple social media post à la Khloé or a reveal on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians finale.

Fans on Twitter have been tossing these ideas around, as well as just pressing the Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur to break the news that she and boyfriend Travis Scott are expecting.

See some fan reactions and predictions below.

KHLOE KARDASHIAN JUST ANNOUNCED HER PREGNANCY ON INSTA, CMON KYLIE WE ALL WAITIN ON U TOO HUN pic.twitter.com/WJV6qj3iR5 — addi (@addison_ballard) December 20, 2017

New theory: the Kardashian’s will reveal who is actually pregnant out of Khloe and Kylie on their final Christmas card reveal — KS (@kaitssweeney) December 15, 2017

Everyone waiting for Kylie to announce her pregnancy after Khloe finally announced hers pic.twitter.com/Ikhzxz90XO — ashleigh ✨ (@ashlexghh) December 20, 2017

Now that Khloé announced their pregnancy @KylieJenner CMON YOU AREN’T FOOLING ANYONE!!!!! — madi. (@madisynnclaire) December 20, 2017

Killed pregnancy announcement is just going to make EVERYONE so much more “sure” that Kylie is pregnant – imagine the plot twist of the KUWTK episode of everyone crying is Kylie’s announcement (but I still think if she is pregnant it’ll be on 25 days of Christmas card) — Kellyhope 🤙🏼 (@llyhope) December 20, 2017