Kylie Jenner’s Makeup Artist May Have Dropped a Pregnancy Clue

Kylie Jenner’s makeup artist may have given fans an unintended hint about the young Keeping Up With the Kardashians family member’s pregnancy.

The makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, has regularly collaborated with Kylie and her half-sister Kim Kardashian in recent months. Tejada’s work has been shown off several times on Jenner’s feed, and he’s also shown off his work on Jenner on his personal page.

Despite these regular collaborations, they seems to be a break in Jenner-related posts. That’s where the unintentional hints comes in.

Mirror hypothesizes that this break could be caused by Jenner’s pregnancy.

Tejada’s most recent look, which can be seen below, was shared on Nov. 23, with Jenner sharing the pics herself the day prior.

This could mark the time when Jenner’s pregnancy became too hard to hide.

Since these pics were taken, Jenner’s only shared pics of herself have either been throwbacks or selfies. Any other Non-paparazzi shots of her have come from family.

These photos could mark one of the last times Jenner was ready to be publicly seen by someone outside of her inner circle. Plus, if she did plan to make this her final original Instagram post before fully retreating away from the public eye, it makes sense that she’d want a trusted artist like Tejada to style her look.

In the shot, Jenner, who is only shown from the chest up, completely hides her figure with a baggy denim jacket. This falls in line with her other recent style choices Jenner’s made to cover up her baby bump.

The photos received 64,000 likes on Tejada’s page, and combined total of 6.7 million on Jenner’s page.

Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott have still not confirmed the pregnancy, and the rest of the Kardashian/Jenner family have also kept things under wraps.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!.