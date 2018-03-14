Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Cravings Are Thoroughly Relatable

Kylie Jenner welcomed daughter Stormi on Feb. 1 with boyfriend Travis Scott, and the famous mom stayed mum throughout her pregnancy in order to maintain some semblance of privacy as she embarked on her life-changing journey. Now that Stormi is here, that veil has been lifted, and Jenner hasn’t hesitated in sharing her life as a mom with her fans.

On Sunday night, the 20-year-old spent some time interacting with fans on Twitter, answering questions about her pregnancy, giving birth and her new baby girl. Like many women, Jenner had a few food cravings while pregnant, revealing to fans that she couldn’t get enough of Eggo frozen waffles while carrying her daughter.

“Eggos!!!” she responded to a fan who asked about her number one pregnancy craving. “I never liked them before I was pregnant & haven’t had one since I had her. so strange! Lol.”

When another fan called her out on her love of fast food, the makeup mogul ‘fessed up.

“Lmao and in n out!!” she wrote, referencing the famous burger chain. “Donuts too.”

The new mom shared that she had a special food request after giving birth as well.

Responding to a fan who asked about the first thing Jenner ate after welcoming Stormi, the reality personality replied, “the bread from Craig’s! I had it waiting for me lol.”

Jenner did admit that there was one thing she was a little sad she couldn’t eat while pregnant, sharing that while “there really was no worst part” of being pregnant, she did miss sushi.

She also discussed baby Stormi, noting that “her little toes” are one of her favorite features about her daughter.

Jenner later responded to a fan asking whether Stormi is already best friends with cousin Chicago, who was born to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West via gestational surrogate in January.

The 20-year-old’s response was an enthusiastic “yes,” so it’s safe to say there’s already plenty of family bonding going on.

Thanks for sharing, Kylie!

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner