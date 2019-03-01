Kylie Jenner Posts to Instagram After Accusing Travis Scott of Cheating

Kylie Jenner spent the day advertising her latest Kylie Cosmetics products on Instagram, hours after she reportedly accused Travis Scott of cheating.

Jenner posted a series of videos to her Instagram Story to show off how her new Kylie Cosmetics Setting Powders worked. She also shared two Instagram posts with photos of the products, which will be available on March 7.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Finally! I’m so excited to Introduce NEW Kylie Setting Powders! 6 beautiful shades: Translucent, Soft Pink, Beige, Yellow, Dark and Deep Dark,” she wrote. “Velvety, smooth, weightless and gorgeous, our new all over loose powders effortlessly set your makeup, balance oils and provide a natural, skin-like finish. Launching March 7.”

The second post showed the 21-year-old make-up mogul holding one of the powders. “SETTING POWDERS by [Kylie Cosmetics] launching March 7th,” she simply wrote, adding a heart emoji.

On Thursday afternoon, Scott announced he was postponing his Buffalo, New York concert until March 10 because he is “under the weather and it f—ing sucks!”

However, TMZ reports Jenner accused Scott of cheating on her after he arrived in Los Angeles Wednesday. He intended to surprise Jenner and their daughter, Stormi Webster, but was instead met with “evidence” Jenner claimed proved he had an affair with someone else. This turned into a “major argument,” which continued into Thursday.

Travis’ reps said the rapper “absolutely denies” cheating on Jenner.

This is the latest cheating scandal for the Kardashian-Jenner family, coming just a week after Khloe Kardashian broke up with Tristan Thompson after it was discovered that Thompson was “making out” with Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods at a party.

Jenner and Scott met at Coachella 2017 and welcomed Stormi on Feb. 1, 2018. The couple have sparked engagement rumors thanks to photos of elaborate rings Jenner wears on her ring finger. They also call each other “wifey” and “hubby” on social media, but the two are not married or engaged.

“I’ll let everybody know” when they get engaged, Jenner told Paper last week. As for being a young mother, Jenner said that is what she has always wanted.

“It’s genuinely what I wanted… to be a young mom,” Jenner said. “I thought, ‘This is what I want to do, and if people accept it or don’t accept it than I’m OK with every outcome.’”

The next season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which could include the fallout from Thompson and Kardashian’s break-up, debuts at 9 p.m. ET on E! Network March 31.